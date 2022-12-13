A more than 50,000-acre forest management project proposed for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe received mixed reviews Tuesday from Santa Fe County commissioners and area residents.
Many were disappointed to see a heavy focus on prescribed burns and tree thinning in the plan, known as the Santa Fe Mountain Landscape Resiliency Project.
"Removing trees doesn't bring resilience," resident Valerie Gremillion argued during a Santa Fe National Forest presentation at Tuesday's County Commission meeting. "Destroying the forest matrix won't do that, either. That's just deforestation and exactly what we need not do right now."
Gremillion said she believes controlled burns and thinning harm the environment by drying out forests and leaving them them more vulnerable to fire risks.
The resiliency plan was developed in May with a goal of protecting the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed and residential areas from wildfires. It was put on hold in late July for further review of the U.S. Forest Service's controlled burn policies amid the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which ignited as two separate prescribed burns that raged out of control. The practice has sparked continuing debate.
The regional forest management project would thin 18,000 acres and treat another 38,000 acres with prescribed burns. It also aims to restore 680 acres by planting native trees and removing nonnative species. A final draft of an environmental assessment and forest project was released Friday, when the U.S. Forest Service initiated a 45-day objection period.
Alexander Evans, the research director for the Forest Stewards Guild, said the project follows the best available science.
"We need to implement this kind of restoration project that brings a keystone ecological process back to our forests," Evans said. "We need to have fire. These are forests that adapted with fire over millennia, and so without bringing that fire back, they're not going to be healthy in the way we need them to be."
Acting Forest Supervisor James Duran said controlled burns likely will be used to eliminate dead foliage that could fuel forest fires in the project area. The Forest Service plans to keep residents informed about any planned burns in the coming months, he added.
"Many communities are anxiously awaiting prescribed fire activity because they see the value in that tool, and they know that there are inherent risks," Duran said. "We do not intend to put any fire on the ground within Santa Fe County until we have some form of coordination."
Commissioners urged Duran to continue communicating with residents on forest management plans.
"I think that is the most important thing that can come out of all of this is that we have some deep sincere engagement and understanding of how people feel and how they see things, education and thinking outside the box," Commissioner Anna Hansen said.
"There are some immediate things that we know we're going to be investing in. One of those key things is transparency and coordination," Duran said.
The national forest presentation included changes made to the project since it was introduced, such as new language in the environmental assessment on environmental justice and climate change. Still, some commissioners felt too little had been done to address concerns about prescribed burns.
"It's really rather disappointing to have the [environmental assessment] come out and that there's basically no changes to it, except for the environmental justice section," Hansen said. "I mean, climate change might be mentioned, but it doesn't say how you're going to mitigate it or how you're going to work with it."