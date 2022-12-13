A more than 50,000-acre forest management project proposed for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe received mixed reviews Tuesday from Santa Fe County commissioners and area residents.

Many were disappointed to see a heavy focus on prescribed burns and tree thinning in the plan, known as the Santa Fe Mountain Landscape Resiliency Project.

"Removing trees doesn't bring resilience," resident Valerie Gremillion argued during a Santa Fe National Forest presentation at Tuesday's County Commission meeting. "Destroying the forest matrix won't do that, either. That's just deforestation and exactly what we need not do right now."

