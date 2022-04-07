Crews continued battling the Gallinas Canyon wildfire that had charred more than 150 acres Thursday in San Miguel County and began creeping into the Pecos Wilderness after winds swept a so-called controlled burn out of control a day earlier.
Some residents questioned whether the prescribed fire in the Santa Fe National Forest that ignited the blaze was ill-advised in gusty conditions, while U.S. Forest Service officials insisted erratic winds had kicked up unexpectedly Wednesday.
Fighting the blaze, dubbed the Hermits Peak Fire, is challenging because it's burning mixed conifer stands on remote, rugged and steep terrain that's laborious for crews on the ground to access in a forested area about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., near the tiny community of Gallinas that lies along Gallinas Creek.
Aerial crews are assisting in the effort, dropping retardant and water on the wildfire, which was sparked when gusts blew embers from the prescribed burn into dense debris, igniting spot fires that grew into a blaze.
A larger wildfire erupted Thursday in southwestern New Mexico near the village of Reserve. The quickly spreading Collins Fire ignited in the Gila Wilderness and had grown to about 1,000 acres by Thursday evening. Officials have requested additional help for a team that includes about 50 people, including three Hotshot crews and two air tankers. The cause was unknown.
Prescribed burns are aimed at consuming forest debris and thick vegetation that can stoke a wildfire, a measure forest officials say is necessary to protect woodlands, watersheds and nearby communities, especially amid intense drought conditions.
The U.S. Drought Monitor showed more than 90 percent of New Mexico was in severe to exceptional drought Thursday. Data shows the conditions have worsened significantly since the start of the year.
Forest managers say the weather forecasts they use when planning burns, which pinpoint conditions in more precise spots than general weather predictions, called for calm conditions in the Las Dispensas prescribed burn area Wednesday — and were accurate until winds began gusting around 4 p.m.
"When they [crews] started yesterday, everything looked good," said Julie Anne Overton, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman. "Sometimes, to do the good work, you've got to take some risks."
As of late Thursday, the Hermits Peak Fire was moving into the Pecos Wilderness and wasn't threatening private structures. Protecting the Gallinas watershed in San Miguel County was a high priority, Overton said.
Gary Jordan, a Gallinas resident, said the fire was only a couple of miles from his land, and he worried about the winds shifting direction and spreading the flames toward his home.
Jordan said he was puzzled why the Forest Service conducted a prescribed burn, given the advisories he receives by email predict strong winds and heightened fire hazards every day this week.
"I'm disappointed in their choice," Jordan said. "I'm not the professional. We hope they know what they're doing. We count on them, we appreciate them, but I don't think it was smart based on the weather advisory."
The Forest Service has overseen firefighting efforts and was expected to pass those duties to a Type 3 incident management team Friday.
An air tanker has dropped two loads of retardant on the fire, stopping the northwestern part from spreading, Overton said. A helicopter was dousing the wildfire with water drawn from area ponds, including on private land, and would tap Storrie Lake in Las Vegas if needed, she said.
On the ground, two federal Hotshot crews battled the fire most of Thursday and were joined by two more crews in the afternoon.
Officials said smoke from the fire might be visible from Mora and Las Vegas, and along a stretch of Interstate 25.
Manuela Breitung, another Gallinas-area resident, said she could see flames Wednesday night and estimated the fire was between 10 and 15 miles away.
"It was kind of exciting but scary to see it so close," she said.
Early in the day, she spotted a crew heading up to light the prescribed burn, and in the evening she watched fire engines go up the same route as smoke billowed on the horizon.
Breitung also was perplexed about the decision to attempt a controlled burn during such a windy week.
"To me, I don't understand why," Breitung said. "All week we've had red-flag warnings. High winds, fire danger."
Nate Stafford, executive director of the El Porvenir Christian Camp, said crews lit the prescribed burn a few hundred yards from the camp's 480-acre property — and conditions there were calm most of the day.
The afternoon became blustery, Stafford said, adding it's common for that area to get swirling winds on the slopes, which can quickly spread any spot fires beyond the control of crews doing prescribed burns.
"When a fire is burning up-slope, if there's a little bit of wind that comes up, there's not much those guys can do," Stafford said.
A prescribed burn that escaped containment lines in the Jemez Mountains in 2000 became the Cerro Grande Fire, which burned 234 homes and left more than 400 families homeless in the Los Alamos area.
More than 40,000 acres burned, leaving both nature and some residents facing a long recovery.
Given that history, it's always big news when a prescribed burn turns into a wildfire, said Tom Ribe, a longtime public advocate and author of a book that retells the Cerro Grande Fire with a critical eye about what went wrong.
Ribe said he's reluctant to criticize forest managers in this situation because he doesn't want to discourage them from what's otherwise a healthy practice.
Prescribed burns are tricky because they must be done when forest debris is dry enough for the flames to consume an ample amount, Ribe said. Sometimes fall and winter are too damp, so forest managers opt for the spring, when the debris is drier but also when New Mexico is windy, he said.
"It definitely is risky this time of year," Ribe said.
