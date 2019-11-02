LAS CRUCES — Movie sets are essential for producing dramatic films, but are those sets themselves works of art?
That’s how the city of Las Cruces resolved a monthslong internal investigation last year into whether a $20,000 purchase of film sets by the city, for the use of nonprofit organization Film Las Cruces, violated city procurement policies.
The story of the film sets, where they ended up and who is using them — as told in public documents, archived video and interviews — is in part a story about a municipal government straining to keep pace with the rapid decisions of the commercial film industry.
It is also part of a larger story about efforts to build local capacity and attract film and television production to New Mexico’s second-largest city.
In 2018, at the urging of state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, city leaders agreed to pay $20,000 for sets from a canceled television series.
Graves, featuring Nick Nolte as a former U.S. president, appeared on the Epix cable and satellite television network for two seasons from 2016-17. It was produced in Rio Rancho.
The sets included partial facsimiles of the Oval Office and the Lincoln Bedroom, the fuselage of a passenger jet, a replica missile warhead and a jail cell.
Production company Lionsgate Television and show producer Bill Hill donated some of the set pieces directly to Film Las Cruces, while others became city property licensed for the nonprofit’s use.
The price was negotiated by Hill and Steinborn, who also serves as board president of Film Las Cruces, the nonprofit organization serving as the city’s liaison to the film industry.
The set pieces were rare and of professional quality, Steinborn told the City Council, and would be an asset for a burgeoning Las Cruces film industry. He said the prospect of bringing the set pieces to Las Cruces had already attracted the attention of the New Mexico Film Office’s location manager.
“They do get calls every year for these types of sets,” Steinborn told the council. “There may not be anyone right now, but we believe at some point in time that call’s going to come.”
At a Feb. 26, 2018, City Council work session, Steinborn told councilors the transaction had to be completed quickly.
“We did our due diligence even vetting the opportunity,” Steinborn said in an interview, “and we had to move incredibly fast because they were getting rid of all these sets.”
He presented emails dating from Feb. 2, 2018, in which economic development staff notified the city purchasing manager of an intent to purchase the sets, requesting information on how to complete the transaction.
Last summer, Film Las Cruces head Jon Foley said part of his organization’s job is educating municipal governments and local vendors on meeting the needs of an industry that spends lavishly yet makes decisions quickly.
“They tend to be very rushed, very ‘now,’ ” Foley said at the time. “The needs are immediate.”
In this case, approval and payment were needed quickly because Lionsgate was clearing the Rio Rancho studio where the show had been produced.
The sets were presented to councilors not as works of art, but as production assets for commercial films and for training students at New Mexico State University’s Creative Media Institute and the school of Creative Media Technology at Doña Ana Community College.
In the same session, councilors discussed a potential city film incentive program to bring film productions and related economic activity to Las Cruces.
The council took no formal vote at the work session but agreed the purchase price of $20,000 fell within then-City Manager Stuart Ed’s discretionary authority, and would not require a council resolution.
Seeing the purchase get a public go-ahead, Steinborn thanked the council profusely.
That was a Monday; a Sun-News photographer captured photos of the plane set and other set pieces being moved into the Film Las Cruces studio the following Friday, March 2, 2018 — however, no check was cut for the sets until March 29.
Steinborn and Foley said the sets were moved 240 miles from Rio Rancho to the Film Las Cruces studio over a period of three weeks, which Steinborn described as “one of the most harrowing stories.”
The New Mexico film technicians’ union, IATSE Local 480, donated the rental of a stake bed truck, Foley said. He and other volunteers from Las Cruces made “11 or 12” round trips, with Foley making nine of those trips himself.
He said he made that trip as often as twice a day.
After the final load, Foley said, the truck broke down.
On March 9, 2018, Film Las Cruces held a ribbon-cutting at its new studio.
The set pieces on display caught the attention of city staff attending the event, because a purchasing order and payment had not yet been approved.
In a May 16, 2018, memo, city Financial Services Director Rosie Duran described the purchase of the sets as a “processed procurement violation.”
Six months later, however, a newly created procurement review committee would conclude an investigation into the issue with a brief memo stating “the items in question are considered art objects,” and therefore exempt from the city’s procurement code.
Foley has described the film sets as functional tools, rather than artwork, saying they “have been utilized by students quite often” for college technical courses as well as a weekly training program for local film technicians.
While the plane and some other set pieces “haven’t had much commercial use, if any,” Foley described the fuselage in particular as “the most incredible training tool we have at Film Las Cruces studios.”
“It’s really helped students get out of the mindset of shooting in reality, and creating the reality that they’re shooting in,” he said, noting that it provided students with experience simulating reality using set and studio effects.
Through the lens of the film industry, however, Foley said there was a plausible case for describing the sets as works of art.
“I would absolutely say that film sets are art,” Foley said. “That is somebody’s creativity coming to life that is not necessarily meant to be real. We don’t have a prison at Film Las Cruces Studios — we have a prison set that was conceptualized by an artist and built by artists. I think there is a very good argument saying that it is art.”
Violations of procurement rules were among the complaints raised in a whistleblower lawsuit against the city last year that prompted an independent investigation. The final report found no wrongdoing by city officials but included some criticisms of Ed’s management style.
Ed served as city manager from November of 2016 until his abrupt resignation in April.
Debra Smith, the former purchasing manager, was placed on administrative leave in December and was terminated in January. In a pending lawsuit against the city, Smith alleges she was fired in retaliation for opposing procurement violations, including the film set purchase on a list of examples.
San Filippo, the city’s former economic development director, was fired by the city in August amid an investigation into financial transactions involving his department, the Las Cruces Country Music Festival and Visit Las Cruces, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
