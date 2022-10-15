Michelle Lujan Grisham
Party affiliation: Democrat
Age: 62
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor’s degree and J.D. (law degree) from the University of New Mexico.
Occupation: Governor of New Mexico
Political Experience: Current governor of New Mexico, former member of Congress, former county commissioner, cabinet secretary for Aging and Health under three governors, both Democrat and Republican.
Relevant life experience: Mother, grandmother, small business owner and 12th generation New Mexican.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No
1. What sets you apart from your opponents?: Over the last four years, I’ve delivered the highest teacher salaries in the region, record investments in public safety, and the lowest unemployment in 14 years, all while responding to historic wildfires, floods and a deadly global pandemic. I delivered on my promise to keep abortion legal in New Mexico, and I’m committed to protecting women’s rights. My opponent has none of my experience and supports abortion bans.
2. What legislation needs to be signed and passed to address crime and public safety in New Mexico as the state deals with the second-highest rate of violent crime in the nation?: My administration has already invested record amounts into addressing crime in addition to stronger penalties for violent crime and stronger gun laws. I support moving our pretrial detention laws towards the federal standards and making it easier to keep violent offenders in jail pending trial. We must also continue our work to address the root causes of crime including poverty, education, substance abuse and mental health care.
3. What is your plan to improve education for children in New Mexico and bring up proficiency scores in reading and math?: We must ensure every New Mexican child has access to quality pre-K education. Over the last four years we’ve made significant investments in education, especially pre-K. By passing the Early Childhood Education Amendment this fall, we’ll further the investments we’ve made in early childhood education. The raises we secured this year have made New Mexico’s teachers the highest paid in the region and now vacancies are down 34 percent this year alone, which helps every student.
4. Are you for or against PNM’s proposed merger with Avangrid and why?: Utility providers should prioritize reliability, protecting ratepayers, and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The proposed deal would help New Mexico meet our commitments to cutting emissions and stipulations made with a number of organizations will provide relief to New Mexico ratepayers.
5. Name your two most important political advisors and why: Debbie Armstrong is a former state representative, health care expert and one of my closest friends. I trust her judgment and advice when it comes to politics and policy. Dominic Gabello has been working with me since I ran for Congress in 2012 and has an astute understanding of New Mexico politics and policy.