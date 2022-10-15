Mark Ronchetti
Political affiliation: Republican
Email: info@markronchetti@com
Age: 49
City or area of primary residence: Albuquerque
Occupation: Meterologist
Political experience: Not a politician.
Relevant life experience: Spent a career listening to and communicating with New Mexicans.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No
1. What sets you apart from your opponents?: New Mexico is an amazing state, but politicians have failed us. We need leaders with character and integrity who listen to people, understand their concerns, and fight for change. As governor my focus will be: fight to empower and encourage small businesses; fight for parents and kids to ensure they get the education they deserve; take our rapidly growing crime rate seriously and take the steps necessary to make our cities safe and our border secure.
2. What legislation needs to be signed and passed to address crime and public safety in New Mexico as the state deals with the second-highest rate of violent crime in the nation?: My plan calls for ending “catch and release,” supporting our police, restoring qualified immunity, cracking down on repeat offenders, prosecuting more violent offenders and drug traffickers in the federal system, stopping the flow of fentanyl and drugs across the border, and increasing penalties to end our revolving door justice system. We also desperately need to put child safety first, and I have a plan to improve the Children, Youth and Families Department. You can read my plans at MarkRonchetti.com.
3. What is your plan to improve education for children in New Mexico and bring up proficiency scores in reading and math?: Our education system is ranked last for all children and 73 percent of our kids can’t read at grade level. It’s critical that we help our kids catch up from the lost learning they suffered as a result of school shutdowns, which disproportionately hurt minority children. Chronic absenteeism and lost learning are completely unacceptable. You can read my eight-point education plan at MarkRonchetti.com. Our kids deserve better.
4. Are you for or against PNM’s proposed merger with Avangrid and why?: New Mexicans must have abundant, affordable, reliable electricity. We need a modernized grid capable of maximizing the potential from renewables; not vulnerable to cyberattacks, and robust enough to handle projected increased demand and withstand fires and floods. This means significant investment. I would appoint Public Regulation Commission commissioners with the expertise to evaluate the merger versus the status quo to make sure that, above all else, ratepayers will benefit and the utility will make the necessary investments.
5. Name your two most important political advisors and why: The people of the state of New Mexico. I listen to them and will be their voice. They are my most important guide for what we need to do in New Mexico.