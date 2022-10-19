Laura M. Montoya
Party affiliation: Democrat
Website: LauraMontoya4NM.com
Email: Laura@LauraMontoya4NM.com
Age: 45
City or area of primary residence: Rio Rancho
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, political science, psychology with a minor in sociology; master's degree, public affairs; Rotary Scholar, University of Costa Rica, International Relations and Spanish; Certified Public Official (NM EDGE NMSU); Certified Public Manager (NM EDGE NMSU); Certified Treasury Official (NM EDGE NMSU); 600+ credit hours in finance, business, investments, economics and management.
Occupation: Independent contractor
Political Experience: I was the twice-elected Sandoval County treasurer during unprecedented times of difficulty for local government, our state, country and the world. During my tenure, Sandoval County led the entire state as the fastest-growing economy. Now, I’m ready to bring the experience and expertise to all New Mexicans.
Relevant life experience: Worked three jobs while earning bachelor's degrees and master’s degree. Served as a constituent services representative for U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman, in the New Mexico Legislature in several capacities, the State Treasurer’s Office under Treasurer Douglas M. Brown and served two terms as the Sandoval County treasurer.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? I have never been arrested or convicted of a crime. In 2014, I was charged with a domestic violence misdemeanor based on a false allegation and the case was dismissed based on the evidence presented to the judge.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. Why should voters choose you over your opponent? Experience matters! I am the two-term elected Sandoval County treasurer and have worked in the State Treasurer’s Office. I am the only candidate that has direct experience managing, investing, protecting and collecting billions of dollars of government funds. I have several clean audits, over 20 pieces of legislation passed and managed government funds when rates were low, high, after a market crash and during a pandemic.
2. What changes could voters expect in the Treasurer’s Office if you win? I will increase transparency and accountability by:
• Establishing a transition team that will assist with an internal audit, review of policies and procedures and job descriptions.
• Listen to the team and stakeholders.
• Provide outreach for the Local Government Investment Pool to our county, city, tribal and school entities.
• Support financial literacy as a core curriculum in all New Mexico public schools.
• Strengthen the ABLE program to assist people with disabilities and those in foster care.
3. Do you support or oppose the ballot measure to allocate more money from the state Land Grant Permanent Fund to early childhood education and the public-school permanent fund, and why? I will vote for the amendment and encourage others to do so. The 1.25 percent of the five-year average of year-end market values will occur only if the fund stays above $17 billion. The fund currently has $22 billion. Sixty percent will go toward childhood education and 40 percent will go toward public education in direct services.
4. What do you see as the biggest challenge to performing the role of State Treasurer in New Mexico? I believe the biggest challenge will be building and rebuilding relationships. The current market environment is volatile and needs a lot of attention as it relates to the investment portfolio both in the State Treasurer’s Office as well as under the State Investment Council. I want to make sure that the Public Employee’s Retirement Association and Educational Retirement Board are solvent.
5. You have expressed that you would work with others on “fighting predatory lending” if elected. How would you go about this? I have supported legislation that removes the 175 percent predatory lending for countless years. Now that the bill has gone into effect to decrease loans to 36 percent which is still very high, we can start to eliminate the gap of inequity, especially in our rural and tribal communities. We need to look at ways to support New Mexicans and local banks to provide collateral so that they can loan to someone who might be considered a higher risk individual.