Harry B. Montoya
Party affiliation: Republican
Email: HMontoya@aol.com
Age: 63
City or area of primary residence: Nambé
Educational background: Master of Arts, counseling and educational psychology
Occupation: Retired
Political Experience: 1994-2002 Pojoaque School Board member; 2003-2010 Santa Fe County commissioner; State Department of Education Critical Capital Outlay Committee on Standards; Legislative Education Study Committee; Board member, Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America; Board member, National Drug-Prevention League; New Mexico DWI Oversight Task Force; National Prevention Network, chairman of People of Color Committee, Liaison to U.S. Surgeon General and National Institute on Drug Abuse Hispano/Latino Issues; numerous other board, committee and advisory council appointments.
Relevant life experience: Married for 42 years, father of two sons, grandfather, and great-grandfather; public servant; founder/CEO of Hands Across Cultures, a successful nonprofit for 18 years; small business owner; president, New Mexico School Board Association; chairman, National Association of Counties Labor, Economic Development and Employment Committee; served in an official diplomatic capacity to U.S. State Department and the U.S. Department of Commerce in Argentina and Mexico; published in textbooks/academic journals; active volunteer with the Knights of Columbus, Sociedad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesus, Los Matachines de El Rancho and at my church as a lector.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. Why should voters choose you over your opponent? I am running to represent the historic interests of New Mexicans. The clearest distinction between my opponent and myself is the issue of the public bank. My opponent wishes to create a new, enormously powerful bureaucracy, which will destroy local banking and competition that benefits consumers. This is a power grab and I oppose it. I will be a faithful steward of the people’s money, with a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers — not to special interests.
2. What changes could voters expect in the Treasurer’s Office if you win? The platform that I have run my campaign on is Honesty, Integrity, and Accountability. Those are the values I will bring to the state Treasurer’s Office. In any large government department there is always the need for modernization, streamlining, and improvement, so that taxpayer dollars are being spent as efficiently as possible, in a way that benefits the taxpayers of New Mexico the most.
3. Do you support or oppose the ballot measure to allocate more money from the state Land Grant Permanent Fund to early childhood education and the public school permanent fund, and why? Oppose. Any retiree will tell you that in order to preserve their capital, you never draw more than 5 percent. The Land Grant Permanent Fund should be just that — permanent. From the standpoint of fiscal responsibility, I cannot support drawing more than that. Early childhood education funding has been addressed over the past two years with $300 million being allocated from generous oil and gas revenues. Early childhood education is funded enough already.
4. What do you see as the biggest challenge to performing the role of state Treasurer in New Mexico? Honesty, Integrity, Accountability and Transparency. We need to determine if the Treasurer’s Office needs to incorporate measures to ensure efficiency to remove waste, create value, and provide full transparency to the taxpayers. Safety, Liquidity and Yield are the pillars upon which I will ensure investments will be made to benefit all New Mexicans.
5. You've campaigned on your conversion to the Republican Party. When did you change political parties and why? April 8, 2019. I changed because the progressive liberal arm of the Democrat Party, which has come to dominate in New Mexico, does not welcome faith, family and freedom, all issues that are important to me and many traditional New Mexicans. The hypocrisy in how they govern leaves no room for divergent points of view and if you don't toe the line according to their dogma, you are shunned and treated as a heretic.