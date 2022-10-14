Andrea Romero
Political affiliation: Democrat
Email: vote@andrearomero.com
Phone: (505) 490-6155
Age: 35
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: Santa Fe High School; BA, political science, Stanford University; Juris Doctorate, UNM Law School.
Occupation: Founder, Tummi Yummi; legal associate, Perrin Law Firm
Political Experience: State representative, House District 46.
Relevant life experience: Raised in Santa Fe, Española, Chimayo, La Mesilla and Nambé. Small business owner and served on numerous boards and commissions.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. New Mexico financial analysts are predicting a financial windfall of over $2 billion. How should the Legislature best appropriate these funds in the coming year?
As I go door-to-door, the biggest investments we can make are in affordable housing and eviction prevention; more programs for those suffering from addiction or mental health issues; and continued expansion of our economy into jobs that don’t degrade our environment or cultural richness.
2. Despite the fact the Legislature passed a broad omnibus bill to address rising crime issues in the state, many believe much more should be done. If elected, what legislation would you propose, support or amend to deal with the issue?
We need to do more preventative investment and work to uproot the causes of crime stemming from addiction and mental health issues. We need to expand programs and long-term investment in how we address these problems. One amazing preventative options is investment in early childhood education (on the ballot this November). Additionally, we must reduce the number of guns on our streets and in our neighborhoods, especially semi-automatic and high-capacity magazine assault weapons.
3. New Mexico continues to rank near or at the bottom when it comes to national studies on public education. What needs to be done to improve our rankings and ensure students are learning and ready to move on to college or into the work force?
We have made great progress, increasing funding for Pre-K and investing in other early childhood education programs and home visits; raising teacher salaries to the highest in the Southwest; and creating tuition-free college and vocational school for those who work hard and maintain a 2.5 GPA. The next challenge is to recruit and retain the best educators for our children and support the enterprise of education that moves everything forward.
4. Do you support the constitutional amendment on the ballot to draw funds from the Permanent Land Grant Fund for early childhood education programs?
Yes
5. What in your personal and professional background makes you the best person to take this House seat?
This district has been home to me, my family and friends, and my heart. I believe in creating the best for our present and our limitless potential for the future. As a business owner in food technology and farming, there are struggles we go through in supporting our families and the broader community. I am proud of my record, working with constituents to pass groundbreaking legislation on climate, cannabis, gun safety, and public health.
6. We’ve heard lots of talk from politicians about diversifying the state economy to ensure we have more than one or two steady streams of revenue. What are your ideas for finding new revenue sources in New Mexico?
I have not just talked about it—I have done everything I can to achieve it. I led the legislative fight to legalize cannabis, which is estimated to create 11,000 great paying jobs in the first year. In developing new renewable energy jobs, I sponsored the Community Solar Act to make energy more widely accessible and affordable. The State can do so much to invest in economies of our future, and it's what we must do.
7. Alcohol and its devastating effects on our communities continues to be a concern, and there is much talk of creating legislation to tackle this issue in the coming session. What ideas do you have to address the mental, physical and financial impacts alcohol — including DWI crashes — has in this state? *
We must increase the number of treatment programs available to those who suffer from addiction, especially long-term. We must also eliminate the threat of first-time and repeat-DWI offenders with appropriate penalties, while improving public and accessible transportation (e.g. ensuring anyone can get a lift, no matter the hour). Taxing products like cigarettes and alcohol at a higher rate is proven that consumers are less likely to buy. This should also be up for consideration.