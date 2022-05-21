Susan Herrera
City or area of primary residence: Embudo
Educational background: Bachelor’s degree in arts and university studies at the University of New Mexico
Occupation: Retired
Political experience: Campaign staffer on five campaigns, executive director of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (1980-86) and member of the state House of Representatives since 2019.
Life Experience: Legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. Jim Lloyd (1978); executive director of Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation (1993-2016).
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Should the Legislature, rather than the governor, have final or some say when it comes to initiating public health orders? Why or why not?
The pandemic was difficult for all New Mexicans. We all had to make sacrifices. The emergency powers act was authored to keep New Mexicans safe. However, I believe some of these powers belong to the legislative branch in coordination with the governor.
The Legislature this year passed, and the governor signed, an omnibus crime fighting bill. Was it enough? What more would you recommend to deal with the state’s ongoing crime problems?
There is always room for improvement. As you know, the Legislature increased pay for state police officers. Salary increases are necessary, but local government cannot compete with state police salaries, and often lose their officers to the state police. What we need to do is provide funding to increase law enforcement salaries at the local level. We need to support diversion programs and properly fund community policing programs. Like other issues, we must have a diverse set of approaches to address crime.
As a Democrat, how would you describe your political leanings? Progressive? Moderate? Conservative? Please explain your response and offer examples.
As a progressive Democrat, I believe there is a role for government to protect the basic rights of Americans by providing adequate funding for public education, health care, housing, transportation, clean water, air, basic infrastructure and public safety. My voting record is the best example of my values. I voted for teacher raises, free college tuition, universal pre-K, and support the early childhood education amendment. I voted to expand renewable energy programs to address climate change. I introduced legislation to fund water planning and infrastructure statewide, including funding for mutual domestic water associations, and acequias.
Do you feel state legislators should be paid a salary? Why or why not?
It is time to end the volunteer Legislature. I believe legislators should earn a salary comparable to professionals in the private sector. Furthermore, I support an overhaul of legislative operations, such as providing staff for constituent services, district offices and longer sessions. The current system is not fair to New Mexicans.
Do you support Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to turn New Mexico into a hydrogen hub? Why or why not?
Green hydrogen production is a creditable goal for New Mexico. I do not believe we should be making hydrogen from natural gas or oil. A number of clever green hydrogen production systems have been invented, some of which were developed by [Los Alamos National Laboratory] scientists and funded by [the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department] in the past. The governor’s 2022 efforts to turn New Mexico into a hydrogen hub failed not because of the intrinsic value green hydrogen production displays, but because it was not properly developed as a legislative initiative with proper research and development and political support.
Marlo Martinez
City or area of primary residence: San Pedro
Educational background: Three years of college
Occupation: Small-business owner
Political Experience: Former Rio Arriba County probate judge
Relevant life experience: Lifelong community activist, volunteer and mentor
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Yes
If yes, please explain: Over 30 years ago, I was charged with drinking and driving, and that charge was dropped soon after. I believe it is very important to keep drunken drivers off our streets.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? Yes
If yes, please explain: As a small-business owner, there are many challenges that we are faced with. There were times that our business did very well, and there were times that we struggled. The financial speed bumps along the way helped shape me into the businessman I am today. I believe it is important to support small businesses, as they are the foundation to our economy.
Should the Legislature, rather than the governor, have final or some say when it comes to initiating public health orders? Why or why not?
I believe important issues like public health orders should be dealt with by the Legislature. Residents trust their local elected officials to have a voice for them during rough times. We are elected to collaborate, have regional partnerships and work together to represent the districts that elected us.
The Legislature this year passed, and the governor signed, an omnibus crime fighting bill. Was it enough? What more would you recommend to deal with the state’s ongoing crime problems?
I do not think it will solve our problems, but it is a start. We need true criminal justice reform. Right now it seems like repeat offenders are in and out of jail and not being held accountable. It is incredibly important that people in our communities feel safe. We need to increase funding for our law enforcement agencies and make sure that they are adequately trained and have the resourses necessary to efficiently fight crime.
As a Democrat, how would you describe your political leanings? Progressive? Moderate? Conservative? Please explain your response and offer examples.
I have been labeled as a moderate Democrat for being an independent thinker. I am a lifelong registered Democrat, but I look at each issue independently and do not think it’s good to make decisions based on political affiliation. I will consult with my district on issues and make decisions based on what is in the best interest of District 41.
Do you feel state legislators should be paid a salary? Why or why not?
Yes, I do. I think it is important to pay legislators because it promotes diversity so that we can elect working citizens to represent us. If a paid salary is a barrier to public service, many qualified potential candidates will not be able to serve in the Legislature.
Do you support Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to turn New Mexico into a hydrogen hub? Why or why not?
I think it is a pivotal time to collaborate with western states to expand clean energy, create jobs and provide economical growth for our state. I want to focus on promoting Northern New Mexico as an attraction for new industries, which will benefit us in many ways.