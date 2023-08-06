Family members of a 13-year-old Questa girl police say was shot to death by a 14-year-old acquaintance held a march last week to raise awareness of gun safety laws in the wake of her death — particularly a new one titled the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act.

William Brown Jr. — the father of the 14-year-old boy charged in Amber Archuleta’s July 28 death — became the first person charged under the law, named after an Albuquerque eighth-grader fatally shot by a classmate in 2021.

Under the law, which became effective in June, a gun owner who negligently stores a weapon that is accessed by a minor and used to commit great bodily harm or death — as is alleged in the Questa case — can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony, punishable by up to 18 months in jail.

