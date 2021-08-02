A Questa rancher announced she will seek the Republican nomination for secretary of state.
Tracy Tatro Trujillo, 45, said by phone Monday she is running for the position because she feels Republicans don’t have a “fair voice in this state. There are a lot of good people in all political parties but it seems to me like Republicans are getting a bad name. Maybe that’s because they are more vocal than anybody else.”
Trujillo, who also works at Randall Lumber and Hardware in Taos, moved from Montana to New Mexico six years ago, she said.
She said one of her priorities is to ensure all state elections are “100 percent transparent” to all voters.
Among other measures, she said she would find a way to connect with residents in assisted living and nursing homes, as well as hospitals, to ensure they cast ballots.
“I want voter ID [for elections],” she said. “The only people allowed to do mail-in voting will be overseas military members.”
Though Trujillo has not held political office before, she said she is well known around the state through her position as head of the Women’s Leadership Program for the Taos County chapter of the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau.
She said she plans to have a website operating by the end of August, and is looking to raise $50,000 in campaign funds for advertising.
Asked if she foresees any challenges in running for the office, Trujillo said, “I have tattoos and colored hair. And the other challenge is the fact that I’m a Republican.”
Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver, the Secretary of State, has not yet formally announced whether she plans to run for reelection in the 2021 general election. She has served in the position since 2016.
