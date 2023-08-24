QUESTA — It won't replace the shuttered molybdenum mine that was once the community's economic backbone, but a hydrogen project under consideration in Questa would be another significant step toward Kit Carson Electric Cooperative's goal of providing 100% carbon-free electricity for its customers.

In 2022, Questa became one of 24 communities across the U.S. that has received a Department of Energy Local Energy Action Program grant. The former mining community chose to investigate the benefits of using effluent from the massive Chevron Mine wastewater treatment plant to generate electrolytic hydrogen, commonly, referred to as green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen — as opposed to blue hydrogen derived from natural gas, for example — requires three ingredients: land on which to build a facility, water and fossil-free power.

A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

