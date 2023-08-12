Little Anita was home with her mom in Questa just over a year ago when it happened.
“I was driving the Hondo stretch at 100 mph,” Anna Rael recounted, sitting at a picnic table at the edge of Eagle Rock Lake. “She’s screaming. I’m making sure she’s still breathing.”
An ambulance met Anna Rael and her 8-month-old daughter, Anita, in Arroyo Hondo. The child, mobile in a baby walker, had been severely burned after she got curious and pulled on the cord to a slow cooker full of beans.
“It dumped all on her,” Rael said. “It’s just me. Dad had run out to do a dump run. I automatically called him, and he called 911.”
Agustin Rael, Anita’s father, sped toward Taos, joining the public safety vehicles speeding in the same direction. He’d recently transitioned from serving as an EMT for the Questa Fire Department to working for Granite Construction, the main remediation contractor at the shuttered Questa molybdenum mine.
“Nobody expects things like this to happen,” Agustin Rael said, casting his eyes downward. “Looking back at it, I didn’t have to go to the dump that day. I could have been that extra set of eyes.”
“Things happen,” his wife quickly added, “but you have to put your trust in God to know he’s going to handle situations in his best ability for you and your child.”
At the time, Anna Rael worked as an office assistant at the Holy Cross Medical Center Wound Care Clinic in Taos. She, too, had picked up some skills when it came to trauma.
“I did take all her clothes off her at the house so nothing would stick to her” immediately after she was scalded, Anna Rael said.
Dr. William Dougherty, who had been fired from the Taos hospital for unspecified reasons by former CEO Bill Patten shortly before Anita was burned, met Anita and her parents at Holy Cross Medical Center. The 8-month-old wasn’t able to breathe on her own. He immediately undertook a difficult intubation procedure.
“He’s the only one that was able to intubate her nasally, which initially saved her life,” Anna Rael said.
After being airlifted to Denver and spending four days in Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anita had to be airlifted again.
“The only burn physician [in the Denver hospital] said he had a death in the family, and he couldn’t take care of us anymore,” Anna Rael said.
“She coded on the flight over there, 40 minutes out,” Anna Rael said. “That was the worst moment of my life, because I didn’t know what was going on. Finally, the pilot turned over to me and said, ‘You can’t hear ’em, but they’re saying everything’s going good — she’s breathing.’ ”
Thus began a monthslong stay in Dayton, Ohio, where Anita benefited from specialty care at Shriners Children’s Ohio pediatric burn unit, one of four in the nation.
Agustin and Anna Rael barely slept as summer turned to fall. While she flew in the fixed-wing air ambulance with Anita, he drove alone to Dayton in less than 22 hours.
During her treatment, Anita had to be moved in the Dayton hospital during a tornado warning, a first for the couple.
“We were already high anxiety, and that was our first experience of a tornado warning,” Anna Rael said.
If you watch broadcast TV, you’ve seen the commercials for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Rael family found out the nonprofit organization really does lend a hand to children and families in need.
The Questa family had a place to rest that was either provided by Ronald McDonald House or in hotel rooms paid for by Shriners, which also picked up medical expenses that weren’t covered by Agustin’s workplace insurance plan.
Still, it was a life-or-death situation for some time, according to Dr. Petra Warner, surgeon and chief of staff at Shriners Children’s Ohio, who, along with countless other medical personnel, cared for Anita.
“She did come to us in serious condition,” Warner said. “In general, children under 4 years old can have a very severe response to a scald injury. Sometimes even a small burn, their response is such as they can get sick from it to the point where they can also expire from it. So we have a high respect for scald injuries.”
Anita had a combination of second- and third-degree burns across 36% of her body.
“She certainly had a large burn that only a small area — fortunately, at the end — needed to be grafted,” Warner said.
Anita has skin grafts on about 6% of her body, largely on her left arm. The donor graft skin came from Anita’s torso which, like the burns themselves, required constant care and attention.
“We definitely pushed her,” Agustin Rael said, noting that, while learning to change sterile bandages twice a day, he and his wife made sure Anita walked, played and read books like any other kid. “Since the time she started breathing on her own until she was walking around and going through bandage changes, I guess you could say we were hard on her in a good way. We encouraged her. ... We made sure that she knew we were there and were going to see her through it — whatever it was.”
After two months of essentially living in an Ohio hospital, the Raels loaded Anita into their truck and drove home.
“She did come to us in serious, critical condition, but she healed very nicely,” Warner said.
In Questa, Anita’s parents focused on her care — largely consisting of compression bandages and massage to assist healing — and their faith. Their daughter focused on a few of her favorite things: dancing to music, anything related to the movie Toy Story, reading books with her parents and throwing rocks into Eagle Rock Lake.
“We wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without our faith,” Anna Rael said. “The Living Word Ministries and the Good News [Christian] Fellowship Church helped us remarkably. Not only financially, but mostly through our faith to get us through.”