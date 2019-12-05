Questa board upholds firing of former coach accused of sexual misconduct

TAOS — The acting Questa school board, headed by a former New Mexico educator appointed by the state, voted this week to uphold the firing in September of Paul Passino, a longtime Questa High School teacher and football and track coach accused of sexual misconduct.
Passino, 49, had been placed on administrative leave in January by a former superintendent after a female student reported abuse according to the girl’s mother, who asked that her name not be published to protect her daughter’s identity. The New Mexican does not identify victims of sexual assault.
Passino’s attorney, Autumn Bergh, said in an email Tuesday that the board had decided to discharge — not terminate — Passino, but she didn’t explain the distinction.
“Mr. Passino has the right to pursue an appeal of that matter to an independent arbitrator and has no comment at this time,” Bergh said.
Thomas Sullivan, appointed last month by state Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart to act in lieu of the Questa board after Stewart suspended the board’s authority, presided over the closed-door hearing as well as a meeting Monday in Santa Fe, where the board voted to uphold Passino’s termination.
When asked in a phone interview if Passino had been fired because of allegations of sexual misconduct with a student, Sullivan said, “I wouldn’t parse it in exactly those terms.” He said personnel matters are held in confidence and that he couldn’t share details.
Passino, a graduate of Questa High and New Mexico Highlands University, started his teaching in 1995 at Questa High. He formerly was an athletic director, head football coach, track and field coach and, most recently, physical education teacher.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
