A group of dancers and performers came together in the face of tragedy Friday to fight hate, using glitter, platform heels and chest binders as their weapons.

The dancers twerked, vogued and stripteased at Roots and Leaves Kava & Teas, a non-alcoholic tea bar, to show the world they are not afraid to be their gender norm-challenging selves.

The Quiver and Tempt Society, a local queer burlesque troupe, held the Roadrunner Runway drag show to raise money for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo. Five people were killed and 17 were injured in the mass shooting, which took place in what was considered a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community.

