Drag performer Rusty Nutz prepares for a drag show by Quiver and Tempt Society, a queer burlesque troupe, on Friday at Roots and Leaves Kava & Teas. The event raised money for victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo.
A group of dancers and performers came together in the face of tragedy Friday to fight hate, using glitter, platform heels and chest binders as their weapons.
The dancers twerked, vogued and stripteased at Roots and Leaves Kava & Teas, a non-alcoholic tea bar, to show the world they are not afraid to be their gender norm-challenging selves.
The Quiver and Tempt Society, a local queer burlesque troupe, held the Roadrunner Runway drag show to raise money for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo. Five people were killed and 17 were injured in the mass shooting, which took place in what was considered a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community.
“Tonight we are taking a look inward and reaching out to our community … specifically to our family in Colorado Springs,” said the show’s emcee and nonbinary drag king, Adam Bomb, at the start of the show.
Bomb said he performed at Club Q in May. While he was there, he made friends and created a “queer family” who were active members of the LGBTQ community. “Amazingly, none of them were harmed, because they were all down the street at the other gay club, Fritzy’s, that night having another show,” Bomb said. “It just as easily could have happened at Fritzy’s, and it just as easily could happen here. We can no longer abide the hate. We must return love, but we must also not back down.”
Though he never got close to them, Bomb said he had met some of the shooting victims and felt impacted by their loss.
“It is obvious that this country and its politicians care more about the profits of the arms industry than our human lives,” Bomb said. “I’m just crushed and crushed, and I’m furious. How much longer will we allow our family to die and let those arms manufacturers to profit from the blood of children, people of color, different religions, transgender people … ?”
In the end, the performers pushed passed the solemn moment and danced the night away in an anti-capitalist themed spectacle.
The Quiver and Tempt Society was founded by Morgon Sedusa and kim g in early 2022 with the dream of having a queer burlesque troupe in Santa Fe. The group aims to uplift members of the LGBTQ community in Santa Fe and create safe spaces for them to perform and meet others.
Sedusa started looking into putting on drag shows after a drag queen auditioned to be in one of her burlesque performances. Though she loved the drag burlesque fusion routine, she realized it didn’t quite fit the show she was trying to put on.
“I think to have a safe space, the first parameter is inclusivity,” Sedusa said. “It broke my heart to turn this person down, and that’s honestly what inspired me to start Roadrunner Runway. It was just the desire to include one person who came to audition for me, and I take that task very seriously.”
Sedusa noted that though Santa Fe is an open-minded community, she has noticed a growing need for places where young queer people can be themselves. She said she tries to offer that through these shows but knows it isn’t enough.
“I think I’m filling a space that desperately wants to be filled,” she said. “It’s empowering, but it’s also kind of despairing. What I can’t do is fulfill the needs that people are looking for. What we want is a gay bar that is open past 9 p.m., and I can’t give them that.”
Though Santa Fe has the reputation of being an LGBTQ-friendly city, some feel that young and transgender people are being left out of the community.
“It’s a little easier if you’re older, and you’re either a gay man or a lesbian,” Sedusa said. “There’s like meetup groups for that, and they tend to meet up at bars and the like. There’s a few DIY warehouse spaces that occasionally throw a party, and if you’re in the in, you can go. But Quiver and Tempt Society is pretty much the only one that advertises itself under the full queer umbrella.”
Bomb noted there are still people that have “that old gay mentality” and don’t want to understand what it is to be transgender or genderqueer.
“It’s very prevalent and a generational thing,” Bomb said.
He said he still sometimes faces hateful discrimination because of the way that he looks.
Even with those issues, organizers say they still feel safe in Santa Fe.
But a small worry still lingers in their minds, especially after the Club Q shooting.
Still, members of the Quiver and Tempt Society said they don’t plan on stopping being their unabashedly queer selves anytime soon.
“We’re just making spaces where people that aren’t as bold and loud and confident as I am, can also come in and share in that feeling of safety and community,” Bomb said. “They don’t even have to speak, they can just come in the door and see the show and know that they’re loved just for being them.”