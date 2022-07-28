One of Santa Fe’s terrific comeback stories is winding to a close.
Peggy Frank was 38 years old, a divorced mother of two daughters, when a drunken driver swerved into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed his pickup into her car.
Frank said the drunk, a 15-year-old boy, purposely plowed into her. He died in the crash.
Frank was lucky to be alive. Her legs were crushed, and her pelvis and left arm were broken. Blood flowed from a gash on her head.
The daytime crash on July 23, 1978, near Cuba, N.M., snatched away Frank’s career as a medical technologist.
Doctors helped rebuild her body, enabling her to walk again after several months. Frank revived her working life by opening a store called Book Mountain in October 1980.
After almost 42 years in business, Frank recently told customers she can’t keep up the pace much longer.
“We wish we could do this forever, but Father Time has stepped in. We’re finding that our 82-year-old body just can’t continue maintaining this store without fresh physical assistance,” she said.
Frank doesn’t want to close Book Mountain. She hopes to find someone who might start as a partner and eventually buy the business. She envisions a transition that would take several months, at the minimum.
Located in a leased building at 1302 Osage Ave., Unit A, Book Mountain has none of the antiseptic climate of a chain store.
On a recent day, George Bayless, about to turn 91, arrived to staff Book Mountain’s front counter. Frank showed up a few minutes later.
“We need to get you a set of keys, George,” she said as she opened the store.
Frank guided a visitor on a tour of the store while Bayless waited on a customer. Bayless can dazzle with his knowledge of politics and current events. He volunteers at Book Mountain to stay active.
The patron asked about the possibility of exchanging a hardcover book for store credits. Book Mountain teems with neat stacks of paperbacks, but Frank on occasion accepts hardcover books.
Frank’s collection of paperbacks can satisfy any reader’s taste. She has sections for the classics, mysteries, romance novels, true crime, poetry, politics, history, gardening, pets, science fiction and mainstream novels.
Another customer picked out a couple of books, then paused to greet Frank. She has run an institution so long she’s become one herself.
“You don’t make a good living, but you have a good life,” Frank said.
The business model of her paperback exchange is one of small margins. She sells books for 40 percent of the cover price. Customers who bring in a book Frank wants to add to her inventory receive a 20 percent store credit.
When the cost of books is offset by an exchange, Frank charges the customer a fee of 25 cents.
“Used to be a dime. Everything has gotten more expensive,” she said.
At one time, she ran a related business called Good Times Toons and Tunes. It featured some 20,000 comic books and a record shop. She shuttered that store 19 years ago to devote more attention to Book Mountain.
Frank originally ran the bookstore in a building on Cerrillos Road near Apache Avenue. She moved just before the coronavirus pandemic, and an uptick in business followed. Frank suspects it’s because motorists on Osage Avenue have a clear view of her store, a marked difference from the clutter of Cerrillos Road.
With all the books flowing into the business, Frank, Bayless, two part-time employees and Book Mountain’s customers never know what they might find between the covers.
Frank recounts a moment last winter when a customer opened a book — The Adventures and Misadventures of Maqroll — and two $100 bills fell out. The startled customer turned the money over to a store employee. In turn, the employee handed the cash to Frank.
“I was impressed that they were so honest,” Frank said.
She couldn’t trace the money to its owner.
Frank donated the cash, plus more from her own pocket, to Pete’s Place, a shelter for homeless people.
Frank says she stood 5-1, or maybe even 5-2, before the crash that almost killed her. She’s a few inches shorter now, and her energy level has also waned a bit.
But she’s the undisputed queen of Book Mountain, the place that rearranged her life.