One of Santa Fe’s terrific comeback stories is winding to a close.

Peggy Frank was 38 years old, a divorced mother of two daughters, when a drunken driver swerved into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed his pickup into her car.

Frank said the drunk, a 15-year-old boy, purposely plowed into her. He died in the crash.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community