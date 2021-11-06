Alan Webber leaned back in a wooden chair at the head of a large table in his City Hall office Friday afternoon — a picture of calm combined with the undercurrents of exhaustion.
Who could blame him?
A marathon of a mayoral election that seemed likely to go down to the wire turned into a relative cakewalk for Webber, who won 55 percent of the vote — easily outdistancing his biggest challenger, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler. Still, it was a grueling and exhausting campaign, one with sharp words and tough accusations that left bruises on all the candidates in the three-person race.
With his reelection secure, Webber must now go about preparing for a second term. He said his attention has fully returned to the business of governing Santa Fe and his next four years as mayor.
"You sit back down and you go back to work," Webber said with a confident air. "Not that I stopped working, but now there is not a second job. It's full time."
The New Mexican sat down with Webber for a 60-minute question-and-answer session about his plans and goals for the city. His answers have been edited for length.
Question: You won the election with 55 percent of the almost 18,000 people who voted in the mayoral election. Do you believe that gives you a mandate?
Webber: I consider it to be a very strong signal that we are headed in the right direction and that we need to continue moving forward with the programs I emphasized in the campaign and I plan to work on in the next four years.
Whether you call it a mandate or not is a touchy question; it almost sounds like, "How big is your ego?"
I guess I would say at the very least for a very, very vigorous campaign to come out with that kind of outcome is very gratifying and says there is a lot of support for the direction we are moving.
Question: A lot of administrations talk about 100-day goals. Do you have anything like that in mind?
Webber: I don't, because it very much is a more of presidential thing than a governing body or city government thing.
I think that the main effort in the first instance will be to identify the highest priorities; whether that is within 100 days or not, they simply need to be addressed.
They need to be identified, and we need to articulate them for the City Council to know, for the public to know and identify a "first things first" agenda.
An obvious example is the police chief. We need to respect [Chief Andrew Padilla's] retirement and then work in a way that has a transparent and open recruitment process to find and hire the best candidate to be the new police chief.
Question: Did you hear anything during the campaign that made you think your administration was on the wrong path or caused you to recalibrate?
Webber: You know the saying, "You have to be able walk and chew gum at the same time." I think in this case, you have to be able to deliver basic services and have aspirations at the same time.
Obviously, people in Santa Fe coming through COVID want to see the medians fixed more thoroughly and more completely and things that are everyday services: potholes, parks and recreation, the turnaround time for permits in land use.
I think within this first year, we have to have the [Cultural, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process] lead to some recommendations we can act on. We have to drive to some decisions and don't let it go on and on. I think the community, the public is eager to participate, but they also want to see something come out of it.
I think by the same token, midtown, we have to drive toward action and see decisions made that would lead to some good things, even if they are just the first round of implementation beginning to happen on the midtown campus.
Question: You raised nearly a half-million dollars to win the mayor's office in a city of roughly 85,000. What do you think that means for the future of Santa Fe mayoral campaigns?
Webber: I don't think money is just money.
I think the people who give to a campaign, whether it's mine or my opponent, are putting their money where their trust is and where their values are.
The fact that people who have known me here, and I think the most average contribution was about 100 bucks, that tells me that a political contribution to a political campaign is like a vote. It's a way of saying, "I support what you stand for and who you are."
I don't know what it says about money writ large, but I think what it says in my particular case is I have a wide network of friends and supporters who believe in me.
Question: Do you plan any staffing changes outside of the police chief?
Webber: Well, you know, the election was Tuesday, and it's Friday, so I am going to have to — the answer is I'm going to have to talk to the leadership of the administration and see what people want to do, and talk to the city manager, the city clerk, city attorney and let that continue as they talk to the people who report to them.
I think it's a safe thing to say it's been a very, very, demanding four years, most demanding the last two with COVID. So we are going to have to see what the level of energy is for people to put their hand in and re-up for another round."
Question: Did you hear from either JoAnne Vigil Coppler or Alexis Martinez Johnson after the election?
Webber: Yes, I have spoken to both of them. It was very cordial.
Question: What is your No. 1 policy priority going forward?
Webber: I tend not to be a "one big thing" guy.
The pandemic, its impact and its ongoing push into our lives continues to me to be the No. 1 issue. So what do we need to continue to do to deal with is adapt to what COVID continues to do to us, and that is a cluster of things. It's not just one thing.
There was a piece in the paper this morning about women leaving the workforce. That means child care is a huge issue. We have young people dealing with mental and behavioral health issues at an epidemic level. That tells me the social indications for health is a huge issue.
That is not one thing, but the tent pole is we are still wrestling with how we live with COVID. It's not going away.
Question: You have a background in business but also in government. Is there anything that you learned in business that wasn't applicable to local government?
Webber: It wasn't a surprise to me, but it is an ongoing part of Santa Fe city government that is intentional that it moves more slowly than the private sector and business.
It is supposed to.
It is a way of checking government from being too impulsive. However, it also means that things the public might want, and things the public might think they should be getting more quickly, often take longer.
Question: What lessons did you learn in your first term that will be particularly valuable in your second?
Webber: If you talk about presidents, governors or mayors, in their first term there is a very ambitious agenda and you want to drive that agenda as strongly and aggressively as you can, and I think part of what I have learned is you have to have both a gas pedal and a brake.
There are times you need to slow down to go forward more effectively and be more selective about how ambitious the agenda is. Sometimes, less is more.
