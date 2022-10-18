Travis Sanchez
Party affiliation: Libertarian
Email: travis@sanchez4nm.com or info@sanchez4nm.com
Age: 33
City or area of primary residence: Rio Rancho
Educational background: Some college
Occupation: Territory manager, medical device sales
Political Experience: Minimal
Relevant life experience: Small business owner since 2016; history of working in high-dollar industries with absolutely no room for clerical errors; military training at the United States Air Force Academy with extreme emphasis on personal responsibility, accountability, and attention to detail.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. Why should voters choose you over your opponent? I am a Libertarian with no political ties or loyalties, whereas my opponent is a career Democrat. I am not a politician and have no political aspirations, and I have a passionate desire to see our elected officials held accountable for wasting our tax dollars. I am the only choice for a fair and independent state auditor.
2. What changes could voters expect in the State Auditor’s Office if you win? The State Auditor's Office will take an unbiased look at the misuse of funds by actors on both sides of the aisle. Unlike previous state auditors, I will dig into every allegation of misuse, waste, corruption, and inefficiency related to state and federal funds rather than simply those that could hurt the opposing political party.
3. How would you plan to hold entities throughout the state accountable in their spending of public money? Accounting of public money already has very stringent processes in place throughout the state. Officials at all levels will no longer have friends in the State Auditor’s Office who will let them get away with dodging these processes. Every available resource for punishing and correcting the misuse of funds will be used and all officials responsible will be held accountable in as public a manner as possible.
4. How has your work experience so far prepared you for performing the role of state auditor in New Mexico? I have been responsible for high-dollar technical sales processes and million-dollar sales territories for over seven years. I have run quarterly audits for my territory (the entire state of New Mexico) for several years. Medical devices sales demands a high level of accountability, and I am committed to delivering the same level of scrutiny and absolute accountability for the citizens of New Mexico as the elected State Auditor.
5. What new challenges do evolving technology and cybersecurity present for the state auditor, and how do you plan to address them? The primary challenge presented by evolving technology and cybersecurity tends to be excuses in the form of not understanding or not trusting the technology. I will not accept, “I didn’t know how to do it,” as an excuse any longer. The transition to web-based and electronic platforms has been completed over the last decade, and continuing changes serve to improve upon the user experience and reduce errors. We will continue to employee best practices for use of these technologies and expect all public officials in control of public funds to immediately learn and adapt to these practices and technologies if they have not already done so.