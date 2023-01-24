012423XGR_LS_5.JPG

New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon delivers the State of the Judiciary address Tuesday at the Roundhouse.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Excerpts from an interview with state Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon.

Question: What do make of the public’s concern about crime and the perception the system is somehow soft on crime?

Answer: Everybody's perception is guided by what they see and hear. I think there has been very imbalanced discussions of the criminal justice system over the past four years and a real lack of understanding of how it actually works. 

