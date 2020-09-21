Question: In the June primary, Santa Fe County didn’t finish counting ballots until 3½ days after the polls closed. What should voters expect for the November general election?
Answer: That there’s a high possibility that there will be delays. [But] we want to ensure that we have accurate counts because in Santa Fe County, we conduct free, fair, unbiased and secure elections, and we want to continue with that mission.
Question: At a campaign rally in Nevada, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to rig this election. How do his remarks affect voter confidence?
Answer: I believe that it affects voter confidence in his party and then it ripples down to everyone else. But then also, I just add him to the list of the general population that does not truly understand the processes, the checks and balances of an election, and they do not understand the intricacies involved, especially in New Mexico. … We can always say there is an auditable trail.
Question: How does it affect you personally?
Answer: I don’t fall apart on it because I know what we do, and I’m pretty solid, and I believe in our process.
Question: But this is the president of the United States talking.
Answer: Whatever he says is based on his own opinion, and it’s not a reality here. But it does concern me when it affects voter confidence, and he also affects his party.
Question: Are concerns about voter fraud legitimate?
Answer: Generally speaking, no. It’s such a small percentage that that’s not an accurate description of elections in the United States of America and especially in New Mexico. Yes, it occurs — it’s not something that has never happened — but it’s so minute that people who have ever committed fraud, it’s been addressed.
Key dates
Oct. 6: Last day to register to vote online (sos.state.nm.us/voting-and-elections) or to postmark a voter registration form sent by mail. This is the first day county clerks in the state will begin mailing out requested absentee ballots. Santa Fe County voters can request an absentee ballot at santafecountynm.gov/clerk/elections_information.
Oct. 7: Same-day, in-person voter registration and early voting begins in Santa Fe County at the County Clerk's Office, 100 Catron St. A photo ID is required. Voters also can drop off completed absentee ballots in person at the County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 17: Early voting begins statewide and at alternate sites in Santa Fe County:
- Abedon Lopez Community Center in Santa Cruz
- Christian Life Church in Santa Fe
- Edgewood Administrative Office
- Max Coll Corridor Community Center in Eldorado
- County Satellite Office in Pojoaque
- Santa Fe County Fair Building
- City of Santa Fe's Southside Branch Library
Oct. 20: Last day to request an absentee ballot.
Oct. 27: Last day to send a completed absentee ballot by mail to try to ensure it arrives on Election Day. Santa Fe County also will have absentee ballot drop boxes at each early voting and Election Day voting site.
Oct. 31: Last day of early voting and same-day, in person voter registration.
Nov. 3: Election Day
By the numbers
104,459: Number of registered voters in Santa Fe County.
67,358: Number of registered Democrats.
15,917: Number of registered Republicans.
73 percent: Voter turnout in the 2016 general election.
6.8 percent: Portion of voters who voted by mail in 2016.
35,000-50,000: Estimated number of voters who will vote absentee in November.
Source: Santa Fe County Clerk's Office, New Mexico Secretary of State's Office
