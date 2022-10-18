Joseph M. Maestas
Party affiliation: Democrat
Email: Maestas4NM@gmail.com
Age: 61
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, University of New Mexico; master’s degree in civil engineering, Arizona State University
Occupation: Vice chair, New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) (Representing PRC District #3)
Political Experience: New Mexico Public Regulation Commissioner (2021-Present) (Chairman, Jan.- June, 2022); Santa Fe City Councilor, District #2 (2014-2018); Mayor of Española (2006-2010); Española City Councilor (2000-2006); Vice Chair, Santa Fe County Democratic Party (2020); State Central Committee Member, Democratic Party of New Mexico (2020-Present): Diane Denish’s Gubernatorial Transition Team Leader (2008); Gov. Richardson Appointee, NM Economic Development Partnership Board (2007-2010); Appointee, Governor Richardson’s Blue Ribbon Water Task Force (2001-2004); John Kerry for President, NM Steering Committee (2004).
Relevant life experience: First thing that comes to mind is, I’m the father of two sons. As a federal civil servant, I built a successful 30+-year career. For 13 of those years, I lived in various places around the country and worked internationally. This experience gave me a broader perspective on life. Since returning to New Mexico several years ago, I’ve both volunteered and held office in a number of professional and community-based organizations.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
1. Why should voters choose you over your opponent? I have the experience and leadership needed to hit the ground running as State Auditor. As an elected official, I have about 16 years of holding a fiduciary responsibility to protect taxpayer money. As a NMPRC Commissioner, I represent over 400,000 New Mexicans and make consequential decisions that affect all New Mexicans. I’ve held numerous leadership positions such as president of the New Mexico Municipal League and chairman of the New Mexico Voices for Children Board.
2. What changes could voters expect in the State Auditor’s Office if you win? I will proactively build effective financial management within public entities. Increase vital focus on education, healthcare, and capital outlay spending to ensure that funds are spent as legislated. Create a scorecard of key indicators to surface irregularities quickly and cut down on fraud, waste, and abuse. Crack down on exploitative adult guardianships by broadening the investigatory authority of the office. Provide greater protection of vital public information by increasing oversight of cybersecurity funding.
3. How would you plan to hold entities throughout the state accountable in their spending of public money? By fulfilling my constitutional mandate to determine if tax dollars are being spent efficiently and legally, and to ensure that public funds are protected from potential fraud or abuse. This includes fully enforcing the Audit Act — the statutory authority of the Office of State Auditor — and conducting special audits that arise from conflicts of interest, favored treatment, misuse and abuse of public resources, and allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse of public funds.
4. How has your work experience so far prepared you for performing the role of state auditor in New Mexico? As a federal inspector, I oversaw hundreds of transportation project audits and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding. As the Vice Chair of the Public Regulation Commission, I’ve led efforts to: 1) professionalize and stabilize the NMPRC, 2) reduce the backlog of needed rules for State laws, and 3) implement community solar, broadband, and transportation electrification programs. I’ve worked at the federal, municipal and state government levels so I know how government works.
5. What new challenges do evolving technology and cybersecurity present for the state auditor, and how do you plan to address them? Predictive analytics, robotic process automation, blockchain, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are emerging technologies and require specialized skills and training. Our next state auditor and staff must become tech-literate in these technologies. I recently attended a training course focused on cybersecurity audits of utility infrastructure that can help detect an organization’s data and system vulnerabilities and better protect against cyberattacks. I plan to usher in a new governance model to adapt to these emerging challenges.