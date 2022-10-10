Maggie Toulouse Oliver

Educational background: Bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish and a master’s degree in political science from the University of New Mexico; Ph.D. candidate in political science, the University of New Mexico.

Occupation: Secretary of State

Republican Audrey Trujillo and Libertarian Mayna Myers did not submit answers to The

New Mexican’s election questionnaire.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community