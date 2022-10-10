Educational background: Bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish and a master’s degree in political science from the University of New Mexico; Ph.D. candidate in political science, the University of New Mexico.
Occupation: Secretary of State
Party affiliation: Democratic Party
Political experience: Nearly six years serving as New Mexico Secretary of State; 10 years as Bernalillo County clerk; president of the National Association of Secretaries of State; president-elect, National Association of Secretaries of State.
Relevant life experience: Mother with two sons, long service as an election administrator and public advocacy.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
What in your professional and personal background best qualifies you to serve as Secretary of State?: Experience. I served as County Clerk for Bernalillo County for over 10 years and have served as Secretary of State for the past six years. I’ve implemented stronger campaign finance rules, securely expanded access to the ballot, and fought election disinformation. I served as president of the National Association of Secretary of State (’20-’21), and still serve as co-chair of their Elections Committee. The experience and knowledge I’ve acquired as clerk and secretary are invaluable.
Is election fraud an issue? If so, what steps can be taken to ensure it does not happen?: New Mexico utilizes gold-standard election procedures to protect the security and integrity of our elections. To that end, accusations of wide-scale election fraud that some continue to promote remain unfounded. We should continue to utilize our existing safeguards, and remember they are the product of expert-driven, bipartisan legislation.
Do you support early and absentee voting?And, regardless of whether you answer yes or no, what would you do to expand, change, or restrict such practices?: Yes, as do most New Mexicans. I advocated for legislative changes that would expand early-voting periods and make voting by mail easier and more convenient. I successfully implemented the use of monitored, secured ballot drop-boxes. I’ll continue to advocate for voting methods that thousands of New Mexicans prefer and/or rely on.
If elected, what would you do to get more people to vote?: If reelected, I’ll continue to publicly discuss the civic-relevance of voting — our government is more responsive and more reflective of the people when more people vote. At the same time, I think it’s important for elected leaders to consider potential barriers to the ballot box and, while still ensuring the integrity of our elections, develop practical solutions that provide everyone who wants to vote the opportunity to do so.
Yes or no: Do you believe the results of the 2020 presidential election are legitimate?: Yes.
Republican Audrey Trujillo and Libertarian Mayna Myers did not submit answers to The