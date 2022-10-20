Larry Marker

Email: larrym_gdc@hotmail.com

Phone Number: 575-910-0300

Age: 58

City or area of primary residence: Roswell

Educational background: High school graduate.

Occupation: Independent oil and gas producer and entrepreneur

Party affiliation: Independent

Political Experience None.

Relevant life experience: Small business, oil and gas, agriculture, construction, service and manufacturing.

Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No

Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Yes. 

(Filed in) 2004, business and personal. Entire world caved in, thanks for reminding me. I could write a book on this one.

Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? Yes. Again, I could write a book on this one as could most if not all small business owners in New Mexico.

1. What will be your top priorities as land commissioner? Focus the state Land Office on its original job and purpose, generating revenue while preserving the value of the assets.

2. State lands are a large asset. How will you use them to generate revenue for the state? We will advocate and support development and responsible use of state trust land and production of any and all natural resources on state lands.

3. Why are you the best person for this position? My work and business experiences in agriculture, oil and gas and other business interests make me uniquely qualified for this position.

4. What will you do differently than what was done in the past four years? Remove political and ideological policies and practices from the state Land Office.

5. How does environmental oversight fit into your plans for managing state lands? The state has multiple agencies that are charged with those duties. The land office will focus on its overall intended purpose of management of state trust land while working with the agencies that are charged with those duties.

Stephanie Garcia Richard

Email: sgr@stephaniegarciarichard.com

