Joseph Maestas
Email: Maestas4NM@gmail.com
Age: 61
City of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in civil engineering
Occupation: Chairman, state Public Regulation Commission
Political Experience: Española city councilor, 2000-2006; Mayor of Española, 2006-2010; Santa Fe city councilor, 2014-2018; state Public Regulation Commissioner, District 3, 2021-present; Vice Chairman, Martin Luther King, Jr. State Commission, 2021-present.
Relevant life experience: Worked 30-plus years in federal government at all levels (did international work); became a licensed professional engineer; helped run a family business and farm; became a parent to son, Joey.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
Please offer your thoughts on the current state of the Auditor’s Office: The office has achieved good results in full financial audits. Appropriations for the operational budget must be increased to equip the office to handle unforeseen work that arises through the need for special audits and investigations from confidential tips through its fraud, waste and abuse hotline. Its investigatory authority needs to be broadened. Consolidated state agency audits are needed. The auditor rotation rule must be amended to reduce the rotation from eight years to four.
What would your top three priorities be upon assuming the office? Immediately begin assessments of work and staff and legislative advocacy for an increased office budget and expanded statutory authority. Create a dashboard of key indicators to quickly reveal salient fraud, waste and abuse and target audits where public funding is highest and most impactful, like federal infrastructure, education and social services. Protect New Mexico's vital public information and critical infrastructure by auditing cybersecurity funding and its most vulnerable by cracking down on exploitative adult guardianships.
Please outline what separates you from your opponent? 1. I have experience. I have 30-plus years in federal civil service, 14 years as a municipal elected official and am a current member of New Mexico's executive branch (which includes State Auditor) as a Public Regulation commissioner representing 400,000-plus New Mexicans. 2. I have demonstrated leadership with executive experience as chairman of the PRC, former Española mayor and former president of the New Mexico Municipal League. 3. I have held decision making & fiduciary responsibilities for 15-plus years as an elected official.
It’s not a requirement the State Auditor have auditing experience. What in your background should give voters confidence you will be able to handle the responsibilities of the State Auditor’s office? As a utility regulator, I bring expertise in accounting; economics; engineering; law; public and stakeholder engagement; and rulemaking. As a former federal project auditor, I bring decades of experience in spotting non-compliant work. As an elected official, I bring experience upholding the public's trust to protect taxpayer funds that includes approving audit contracts and audit reports. As a former mayor, I know what it takes to assemble a competent team of appointed staff members.
Zackary Quintero
Email: zqfornm@gmail.com
Age: 31
City of primary residence: Albuquerque
Educational background: Juris doctorate of law and Bachelor's degrees in economics and government.
Occupation: Legal analyst and trust coordinator, Roybal Mack Cordova PC.
Political Experience: Federal ombudsman for New Mexico; Bernalillo Air Quality Control Board; Doña Ana Human Rights Group; Bernalillo Ward 13A chairman and vice chairman; president of the Young Democrats of New Mexico.
Relevant life experience: My grandfather was the victim of a health care scam in the final years of his life. This experience motivated me to pursue a degree in law and ultimately to become a statewide advocate for adults with disabilities and seniors.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Yes
If yes, please explain: When I was 16 I unknowingly walked on to New Mexico State University property in the middle of the desert and started building an Indiana Jones-themed zip line with my friends. The university was not happy about my use of its land, and the charge was ultimately dropped. I later graduated from NMSU with honors.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
Please offer your thoughts on the current state of the Auditor’s Office: White-collar crime is a serious and growing challenge statewide, specifically areas such as health care scams to our seniors, cybersecurity threats to our schools and predatory guardianships. This office needs to be ready to take those threats head on and protect our people and our future. I intend to do that by building new audit requirements that help us track money designated for our schools, root out predatory guardianships and begin unannounced screenings for cybersecurity.
What would your top three priorities be upon assuming the office? 1. I want to build a dedicated fraud unit for seniors and adults with disabilities to help detect and prevent predatory guardianships. This team would also be equipped with a special prosecutor. 2. I want to create a real-time, publicly accessible tracking system for federal and state dollars. This would help detect fraud early and ensure our taxpayer money goes where promised. 3. I want to begin conducting cyber security audits to protect our schools and personal data from ransomware attacks and fraud.
Please outline what separates you from your opponent?: I have trust and relevant experience for the office. I am the only candidate endorsed and trusted by Planned Parenthood Votes NM, statewide labor unions and environmental advocacy groups, due to my experience and vision. I am also the only candidate who has led statewide investigations into abuse and financial exploitation and am professionally trained in law, investigations and economics. My opponent does not have that experience or trust, qualifications fundamental to being a successful State Auditor.
It’s not a requirement the State Auditor have auditing experience. What in your background should give voters confidence you will be able to handle the responsibilities of the State Auditor’s office? This office requires strong knowledge of law and professional experience investigating abuse, neglect and financial exploitation. I have successfully done that work before, statewide, as the federal ombudsman during the height of the coronavirus pandemic on behalf of our most vulnerable New Mexicans. It was my job to protect our people from abuse and financial exploitation, help achieve dignity and establish access to justice. I was trusted to do this work by the legislature and federal government.