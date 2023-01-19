The top prosecutor in New Mexico’s First Judicial District appeared on CNN live from the state Supreme Court library after her announcement Thursday she plans to charge Hollywood actor and producer Alec Baldwin and a film crew member with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
She offered interviews to several news outlets, including The New Mexican, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said, because “there is interest in the case.”
Still, she added, it was important to her “not to create a circus,” to keep the occasion solemn and the focus on Hutchins, who was killed in October 2021 at a movie ranch south of Santa Fe when Baldwin’s revolver discharged a live bullet during a rehearsal for the western film Rust.
Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, hired to manage all firearms and ammunition on the set of the ill-fated Rust production, also faces an involuntary manslaughter charge.
David Halls, an assistant director, has accepted a plea deal on a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, Carmack-Altwies said.
She has contracted retired prosecutor Andrea Reeb — a Clovis Republican recently elected to the state House of Representatives — as a special prosecutor for the Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed case.
“Ms. Reeb and I will be prosecuting this case together,” Carmack-Altwies said in an interview Thursday.
“I only have about six attorneys in the Santa Fe office that have the experience to prosecute a homicide, and all of them had at least five on their dockets already,” she said when asked to elaborate on her reasons for hiring a special prosecutor. “… I needed someone that could devote themselves to this case — and only this case — and not take away from any of the other cases that our office is currently prosecuting.”
Following are excerpts from the district attorney’s 15-minute interview with The New Mexican:
Question: Does David Halls’ plea require him to testify for the state against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed?
Answer: It requires him to testify truthfully.
Question: Did you discuss plea deals with Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed?
Answer: That’s just not something I can comment on. I think it’s unethical for a prosecutor to talk about plea deals, plea negotiations, that kind of thing.
Question: Is a plea deal still a possibility in their cases?
Answer: Certainly. I mean, these defendants won’t be treated any differently than any other defendant.
Question: Why is filing criminal charges in this case in the best interest of the public?
Answer: That’s a really easy question to answer because, first of all, someone died. Halyna Hutchins died as a result of the recklessness and the failure to do their jobs of those three people. And everyone that is criminally liable for something should be treated equally under the law.
And finally, in the interest of the public, we need to be sure that when people come to film movies here that involve guns, that [the guns] are being used and handled safely, and that every bullet, every piece of ammunition that is loaded into a firearm is checked, double checked and then triple checked that it is not live so that another person doesn’t die.
And I think that also bleeds outside of the — sorry, no pun intended — but it bleeds outside of the movie industry. Because people need to be safe with their guns. I think that’s something that everyone can agree with.
And you should never point a gun at a person and pull the trigger, unless you mean to shoot them.
Question: Does this case turn, in large part, on the FBI’s finding that the weapon could not have fired without the trigger being pulled?
Answer: Certainly, the FBI report, that was one of the things that took so long in the investigation, and it was very important to us because if the gun had misfired, we’d be having a different conversation. If it had just gone off without any human error or human action, certainly we would be having a different discussion. The FBI report, though, conclusively pointed out that that gun did not misfire and would not have gone off without the trigger being pulled.
Question: Were there any other key pieces of evidence that convinced you this was a criminal level of negligence?
Answer: It’s really kind of a “totality of the circumstances” situation. There weren’t safety meetings being held every day. There wasn’t one that day. There were six total live rounds on that set, and nobody had caught them, had checked them, had realized. And dummies are pretty darn easy to figure out if they’re dummies. Really, it takes a shake or a visual to make sure that there’s a hole drilled in the side.
And then they were using a real firearm in a rehearsal scene, which they absolutely didn’t need to do.
And none of the three people that touched the gun that day … checked that ammunition as it was handed off to Baldwin. And I believe that Baldwin had a duty to check it as well. And so there were three levels of just … just recklessness! And so it’s really that totality that led us to this charging decision.
Question: Were you pleased with the [Santa Fe County] sheriff’s investigation?
Answer: Yes. I am very complimentary of the sheriff’s office in this investigation.
Question: Are you concerned you could lose this case … or that the public would judge you for losing this case?
Answer: No … I mean, every case is going to be up to a jury, and so, sometimes juries do things that I agree with and sometimes things that I disagree with, so that is certainly possible.
But it’s not something I’m concerned about, and it certainly wouldn’t play into my decision to charge or not to charge. I make that decision based on whether we feel there is probable cause to move forward with charges and if the facts and evidence line up with the statute as it’s written.
The point of this is we have to respect the process. We have to treat everyone equally under the law. If someone is found not guilty by a jury, that I would respect, just as I would respect it if someone was found guilty.
This was a tragedy. The focus should be on the fact that Halyna Hutchins was killed due to recklessness. That’s what I’m focused on, not whether there’s a guilty conviction at the end.
Question: So who will be calling the shots on this? Who will be making the decisions?
Answer: [Andrea Reeb and I are] co-counsel, but obviously I’m the district attorney, so the buck stops with me.”