The top prosecutor in New Mexico’s First Judicial District appeared on CNN live from the state Supreme Court library after her announcement Thursday she plans to charge Hollywood actor and producer Alec Baldwin and a film crew member with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

She offered interviews to several news outlets, including The New Mexican, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said, because “there is interest in the case.”

Still, she added, it was important to her “not to create a circus,” to keep the occasion solemn and the focus on Hutchins, who was killed in October 2021 at a movie ranch south of Santa Fe when Baldwin’s revolver discharged a live bullet during a rehearsal for the western film Rust.

Popular in the Community