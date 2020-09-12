Nearly three months have passed since Mayor Alan Webber called for the removal of three controversial monuments in Santa Fe and the formation of a commission to help determine the fate of other historic markers.
While a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas was taken down from Cathedral Park on the eve of a planned protest over fears it would spark violence or damage, Webber hasn’t made much tangible progress on his other plans.
The two other monuments — an obelisk in the middle of the Plaza dedicated in part to the “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians,” and an obelisk in honor of famed frontiersman Kit Carson in front of the U.S. District Courthouse — remain, though both are surrounded by plywood.
The mayor’s proposed Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which Webber said in June would be composed of a broad cross section of people from Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico who would “create the future we want our children and our grandchildren to live in,” has yet to be formed.
People on opposite sides of the issue are getting anxious and taking different approaches to bring attention to the long-running monument controversy in Santa Fe, which resurfaced over the summer after the killing of unarmed Black people by police around the country reignited a highly sensitive discussion about the treatment of Native Americans in New Mexico.
Contentious issue requires ‘careful consideration’
The mayor declined an interview request but said in a statement the City Attorney’s Office is reviewing unspecified “legal issues” involved with the statues and monuments.
“With regard to a Truth and Reconciliation Commission or some other independent group that could look at the larger issues of these [statues and monuments], as well as the history and culture of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, there have been numerous discussions and conversations,” he said.
“Here again,” Webber added, “there are a number of questions that need careful consideration. The aim is still to have constructive and meaningful community-wide discussion and conversations about our history and our culture.”
Earlier this year, Webber said the time had come for Santa Fe to “step up.”
“It is a moment of moral truth,” he said at the time, “and we’ve been called to do it by our Native American colleagues, friends and family members, and it is long overdue.”
The moment of “moral truth” is taking longer than some anticipated.
On Sept. 3, the Northern New Mexico chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice wrote a letter to Webber asking for an update on his efforts. The chapter describes itself on its website as part of a “national network of groups and individuals organizing white people for racial justice.”
“You have already stated unequivocally that you know this is the right thing to do,” the group wrote to the mayor, referring to his calls to remove the two obelisks and the statue of de Vargas.
“The Indigenous people and their supporters who gathered on the plaza on [June 18] to celebrate your announcement of removal are watching and waiting to see if you are dedicating yourself to following through on your word — working tenaciously with whomever you need to in order to ensure the obelisks come down — or if this will be another broken promise to the Pueblo People,” the letter stated.
The group did not respond to an email requesting comment.
Acting city spokeswoman Kristine Mihelcic said the mayor requested contact information and a meeting with representatives of the group. Such a meeting has not taken place.
In its letter to the mayor, the group said it is “irrefutable that these monuments celebrate oppressors who led genocide and systemic oppression of the Indigenous peoples of this region, and in particular, on the pueblo people, who have been fighting for decades for these monuments’ removal.”
The removal of the de Vargas statue, considered offensive by many Natives who view it as a painful reminder of colonialism, generated outrage among some Hispanics who saw it as an attack on their culture and Spanish heritage.
‘You can’t just erase history’
In July, the Union Protectiva de Santa Fe, which bills itself as the city’s oldest Spanish cultural organization, took out a half-page ad in The New Mexican calling for the return of the statue to Cathedral Park.
Karla Moya-Crites, whose late father portrayed de Vargas during the Fiesta de Santa Fe in 1964, wrote an open letter to the mayor, calling his actions to “remove certain statues that represented the Spanish race … despicable.”
In a telephone interview, Moya-Crites, a nurse practitioner, said she felt angry and betrayed when the de Vargas statue was removed from Cathedral Park.
“I felt like we as Hispanics weren’t even given an opportunity to plead our case of why it should’ve stayed there,” she said.
On Saturday, former City Councilor Ron Trujillo and others gathered at Cathedral Park and prayed a rosary to honor the memory of de Vargas and what an invitation to the event called “our proud cultures here in Santa Fe.”
Trujillo, who ran an unsuccessfully for mayor in 2018, said longtime Hispanics in Santa Fe are tired of “seeing our traditions come under scrutiny.”
“History is complex here in New Mexico,” he said. “There were bad things that happened to both cultures and by both cultures. Us living now, we shouldn’t be responsible for what happened back then. But you learn from history. You can’t just erase history, and that’s what it seems like is happening in Santa Fe.”
The push to remove the obelisks and the de Vargas statue comes after a successful but highly charged campaign to end the Entrada, a decades-old Fiesta de Santa Fe pageant recalling what organizers called a peaceful and bloodless resettlement of Santa Fe by Spanish conquistadors in 1692 — 12 years after the violent Pueblo Revolt. Some Native Americans and others considered the Entrada offensive and a revisionist portrayal of history that was anything but peaceful, leading to its demise.
But history is complex — and it continues to create quandaries in modern society and in a progressive city like Santa Fe. On Friday morning, for example, during a religious ceremony at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi known as the Prégon de la Fiesta, Webber read a proclamation issued in 1712 when the City Council established the Fiesta de Santa Fe.
The proclamation, read in Spanish by Webber, states de Vargas reconquered the city from the Natives “sin sangre,” or without blood.
The 1954 historic novel, Great River, tells us about the reconquest event from the perspective of an historian. The hegemony in the novel is felt today in city policy. The Santa Fe Entrada reenactment controversy was resolved "behind closed doors" in 2018, without a transparent community discussion as proposed. The Santa Fe Plaza obelisk issue presents another obstacle in that there is a legal dispute, hence the city likely can not act. However, the voice of the Native American community is the main object in this case because this is their land. The Spanish would not have won any territory without the arquebus. Because of this fact, each decision we construct is best served from the Native American perspective. Notably, the article refers to a letter that claims a cause organizing "white" people. This sounds like a threat. We should not respond to threats generally. I believe that a university dissertation report could bring necessary information to this case. Until we determine that research, it is impossible to construct an argument.
