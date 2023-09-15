Six people exposed to New Mexico's first case of rabies in a dog in 10 years are receiving post-exposure shots as a precautionary measure after their puppy was found with the disease.
State health officials on Friday said a puppy in Bernalillo County tested positive for rabies, the first reported case in a canine since 2013 and the first reported in New Mexico's largest county since 2006.
The diagnosis was confirmed through testing conducted at a state Department of Health lab, spokesman David Morgan wrote in an email.
“The affected puppy had recently arrived in New Mexico, and it is strongly believed that she contracted the virus in Texas,” Morgan wrote, adding the animal was euthanized.
None of the family’s other animals required euthanasia as they were all up-to-date on rabies vaccines, he said, though they will be monitored for 45 days as required by law.
“Young puppies are especially vulnerable to various infectious diseases, including rabies, parvovirus and distemper until they've completed their full vaccine series," Erin Phipps, a state public health veterinarian, said in a news release. “It's worth noting that rabies has a prolonged incubation period, often lasting weeks or months from infection to symptom onset, and animals become contagious only after symptoms appear.”
New Mexico state law requires rabies vaccinations either yearly or every three years, depending on the vaccine, for dogs and cats over 3 months old. Vaccinations are strongly recommended for other animals, like horses. Unvaccinated pets that have been exposed to a rabid animal are required to be euthanized or isolated from humans for four months, the release said.