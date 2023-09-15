Six people exposed to New Mexico's first case of rabies in a dog in 10 years are receiving post-exposure shots as a precautionary measure after their puppy was found with the disease.

State health officials on Friday said a puppy in Bernalillo County tested positive for rabies, the first reported case in a canine since 2013 and the first reported in New Mexico's largest county since 2006.

The diagnosis was confirmed through testing conducted at a state Department of Health lab, spokesman David Morgan wrote in an email.

Recommended for you