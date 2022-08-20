The year is 2180 and an armored man is preparing for another mission to the past. He wears a spiked, onyx helmet and raises his triangular shield, jagged along the edges and marked by turquoise circles. His face is a swirl of gray and turquoise. Spikes protrude from his chin. He is a member of the Recon Watchmen, living in a dystopian future occurring simultaneously with the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.

He and his fellow Watchmen will return to the future with pottery fragments, the dances they’ve learned and ancestral knowledge. While the Spanish attempt to destroy Native culture in the past, the Watchmen are safeguarding it in the future.

Visitors at Meow Wolf will soon get a glimpse into the world of the Recon Watchmen as Cochiti Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz bring his decades-long Revolt 1680/2180 series to life in an interactive format. Guests will see the creation of their armor as it is assembled by other characters, called the Sirens, and control the lighting and trigger effects based on what they choose to interact with. But most of all, Ortiz wants to educate people about an ugly time in history where Spanish colonizers persecuted and killed Pueblo people for more than 100 years.

Popular in the Community