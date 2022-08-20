The year is 2180 and an armored man is preparing for another mission to the past. He wears a spiked, onyx helmet and raises his triangular shield, jagged along the edges and marked by turquoise circles. His face is a swirl of gray and turquoise. Spikes protrude from his chin. He is a member of the Recon Watchmen, living in a dystopian future occurring simultaneously with the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
He and his fellow Watchmen will return to the future with pottery fragments, the dances they’ve learned and ancestral knowledge. While the Spanish attempt to destroy Native culture in the past, the Watchmen are safeguarding it in the future.
Visitors at Meow Wolf will soon get a glimpse into the world of the Recon Watchmen as Cochiti Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz bring his decades-long Revolt 1680/2180 series to life in an interactive format. Guests will see the creation of their armor as it is assembled by other characters, called the Sirens, and control the lighting and trigger effects based on what they choose to interact with. But most of all, Ortiz wants to educate people about an ugly time in history where Spanish colonizers persecuted and killed Pueblo people for more than 100 years.
"The Revolt is not taught in schools; it’s not in our history books,” Ortiz said. “It’s been swept under the carpet because of the genocide that happened to our people. Nobody wants to talk about that. Nobody wants to talk about the real history. It’s the erasure of Indigenous people who are here to begin with. It happened here in Santa Fe, and people living in Santa Fe don’t know about it. It’s embarrassing.”
Ortiz worked as a consultant with Meow Wolf prior to his invitation to open a permanent installation there, encouraging the art company to incorporate more stories and works by people of color. His Watchmen will serve as guards to the two children, Lex and Morgan, in the House of Eternal Return’s story when the installation opens in the fall. His ability to ground himself in his ancestral lands and share that vision with patrons is something that fits with Meow Wolf’s goal for its guests to see ideas and stories through a new perspective.
“Virgil’s work is literally born out of the ground he grew up on — he learned about his history and the art of his ancestors by working in clay, gathering wild plants and telling stories before he conceptualized these things as his own works of art,” said Kate Daley, marketing manager for Meow Wolf. “His sense of place — that rooted, physical approach to his art — in combination with both a forward and historic vision of his people, makes his installation an incredible lens through which others can examine themselves, their concepts of Native art and the importance of Indigenous artists in the future.”
The inclusion of Ortiz’s work is part of efforts from Meow Wolf to incorporate Native voices. Meow Wolf recognizes each of its exhibitions is on Native land, Daley said, and it hopes Ortiz’s art can inspire guests to take away something unique after interacting with the art.
“Some people might become aware of the plight and history of the Pueblo people. Some might recognize themes that reach into the past and future simultaneously,” Daley said. “Some people may admire Virgil’s artistry and visuals alone, and some may not be affected at all. Every person’s response is real, true and valid.”
Ortiz created 19 groups of characters, like his Recon Watchmen, to represent the 19 Pueblos of New Mexico, with their stories often intertwining with real people who fought the Spanish during the Pueblo Revolt. The leader of his all-female Blind Archers, for instance, is the right hand of Popay, the architect of the Pueblo Revolt.
A new character joins one of the groups every year, with the new Recon Watchman being a part of his Meow Wolf installation coming in the fall. The story he creates with each piece is a living artwork, unbound by rules and previous storylines.
"Sometimes I get messages,” Ortiz said. “I know this is not about me. It’s bigger than I am. A lot of the messaging that I do get I feel like are from spirits that help me guide what I’m supposed to do."
Creating futuristic looks for his Native characters is something that grew from Ortiz’s love of science fiction, like Star Wars and Stark Trek, but his history as an artist starts even before he was born. Ortiz comes from a family of potters and took up the craft when he was very young, learning from the matriarchs of his family and starting with making small figures.
Through his work, Ortiz illustrates the reverence the Cochiti Pueblo people have for women, with the leadership roles in his story of the Revolt being in the hands of women. Ortiz wants to use pottery as a means to educate people as his culture, molding it into the “heart and soul” of his mission as an artist to preserve a “dying art.”
While his project is rooted deeply in his culture and the homelands of the Cochiti Pueblo, he uses his art and storytelling as a way to reflect the story back on people who may not be aware of the history or choose to ignore it.
“It’s easier to understand it when you turn the tables and say, ‘Imagine if these were your ancestors. How is that right?’ ” Ortiz said. “Once people look at it from that point of view, then they’re like, ‘Oh I get it now.’ Sometimes looking in the mirror is the best medicine for everybody.”