From left, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Rep. Malanie Stansbury tour Chaco Culture National Historical Park in November 2021. A GOP-sponsored House bill would repeal Haaland's order to bar new federal mineral leases in a 10-mile zone around the area.
Some of the state's pueblo governors are in Washington lobbying against a GOP-sponsored House bill to repeal Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's order to bar new federal mineral leases in a 10-mile zone around Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Rep. Eli Crane, an Arizona Republican, introduced the bill in July, and the House Committee on Natural Resources quickly voted to pass it along, which caused concerns among pueblo leaders about it gaining traction.
Haaland, the first Indigenous woman to head the Interior Department, has said she banned new federal leases for drilling and mining in the buffer zone to protect the environment and the area's Native cultural sites.
"It would be a detriment to have Congress pull that type of protections away," said Mark Mitchell, chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors. "We're not just looking at the landscape, but we're also looking at the health of all the people surrounding Chaco, the wildlife, the plant life."
The federal leasing ban in the buffer around the park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has limits.
It covers only future federal mineral leases and mining claims on public lands within the buffer and not existing ones. It also wouldn’t apply to private, state or tribal mineral rights, nor would it affect private landowners known as allottees.
Still, pueblo governors and other tribal advocates want to ensure the restrictions remain in place.
The council's contingent met with Haaland, New Mexico's congressional delegates and other Democratic and Republican leaders to make sure the idea of removing the buffer zone doesn't catch on, Mitchell said.
Mitchell, the former Tesuque Pueblo governor, said Chaco Canyon is a giant Puebloan footprint, referring to the region's ancient history as a nexus for various tribes.
Chaco Canyon was a major hub for ancestral Puebloans who thrived a millennium ago, building elaborate multistory stone structures and a network of well-engineered roads. Towering walls of layered stone and some buildings align with the sun, moon and certain stars, including for seasonal cycles.
Mitchell and other Indigenous leaders worry the archaeological remnants could be damaged or destroyed by unrestricted fossil fuel development.
But Chaco Canyon is as rich in oil as cultural heritage, and industry advocates insist they can drill without causing any harm to the environment or historic sites.
After the bill passed committee, Crane said in a statement it would nullify the Biden administration's "overreaching actions that ban citizens from lawfully exercising the rights over their lands and resources."
Crane was referring to Navajo Nation allottees who worry the leasing ban, while not affecting them directly, could wedge no-drill federal parcels against theirs, blocking access to oil.
Allottees came to own their properties through a 19th century law that sought to break up tribal lands into smaller pieces by granting parcels to individual Native Americans.
Many Navajo leaders also oppose restricting fossil fuel activities around the Chaco historical park for fear it will lead to wider curbs on drilling and choke off a resource for people struggling with poverty and unemployment.
Although the restrictions are fairly narrow, and federal research shows only a few dozen potential wells would be affected by the no-drill zone, the industry still opposes any government effort to curtail extraction.
"We do indeed stand behind the Navajo Nation and the Navajo mineral owners by supporting Rep. Crane’s bill," Kathleen Sgamma, president of Denver-based Western Energy Alliance, wrote in an email. "The withdrawal around Chaco prevents Navajo members from developing their energy resources and takes $194 million from their livelihoods over 20 years, a very significant amount in an otherwise poor area."
The pueblos, which are far from the park, had a chance to compromise with the Navajos and create a five-mile buffer, but chose not to, Sgamma argued. Haaland, she wrote, continues to put the interests of the pueblos — she is a member of Laguna Pueblo — over her duty as interior secretary to all Native Americans.
Mitchell said the conflict between Navajos and pueblos on this issue is the result of the industry pitting them against each other.
"It is driven by the oil and gas companies," Mitchell said. "I think they [Navajos] are being misled."
In the 1990s, the original proposed buffer around the historic park was 25 miles, he said, so 10 miles is actually a significant compromise.
The Navajos and pueblos were in agreement on the 10-mile buffer until several years ago when the industry began campaigning aggressively in the Navajo Nation, he said.
Sen. Martin Heinrich is among the state's members of Congress — all Democrats — who not only oppose Republican efforts to rescind Haaland's order but are pushing legislation to embed the buffer into law, so a future administration can't undo it.
"We need to make that permanent," Heinrich said, adding that's why he is joining political allies, tribal nations and residents in calling for lasting protections of "the irreplaceable and sacred landscape that is Chaco Canyon."