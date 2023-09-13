112221Chaco_1.JPG

From left, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Rep. Malanie Stansbury tour Chaco Culture National Historical Park in November 2021. A GOP-sponsored House bill would repeal Haaland's order to bar new federal mineral leases in a 10-mile zone around the area.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Some of the state's pueblo governors are in Washington lobbying against a GOP-sponsored House bill to repeal Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's order to bar new federal mineral leases in a 10-mile zone around Chaco Culture National Historical Park. 

Rep. Eli Crane, an Arizona Republican, introduced the bill in July, and the House Committee on Natural Resources quickly voted to pass it along, which caused concerns among pueblo leaders about it gaining traction. 

Haaland, the first Indigenous woman to head the Interior Department, has said she banned new federal leases for drilling and mining in the buffer zone to protect the environment and the area's Native cultural sites. 

