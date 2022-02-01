The All Pueblo Council of Governors released a statement this week condemning vandalism of the La Cieneguilla petroglyphs in early January.
“The recent desecration of petroglyphs in the Caja del Rio weighs heavy on the hearts of all Pueblo people throughout New Mexico and Texas,” council chairman and former Tesuque Pueblo Gov. Mark Mitchell said in a statement. “The act is nothing short of violence against our ongoing cultural connection and our spirits who reside on the landscape.”
Mitchell said the site, along with the Caja del Rio area, have "suffered from years of mismanagement" which has led to "irreversible harm" to their history and culture, according to a news release.
It added, the persistent threat to Pueblo artifacts and land highlights the "moral and legal requirements" for consultation and co-management with pueblos and tribes of cultural areas like the Caja del Rio.
