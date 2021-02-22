A man walks around a reflective puddle of water Saturday in front of the Main Library in downtown Santa Fe.
spotlight
photo feature
Puddle vision in Santa Fe
- Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Spending at New Mexico governor’s mansion during pandemic draws scrutiny
- New Mexico sees drop in virus cases as more residents get vaccinated
- A 'visionary' ceramicist's work drew worldwide interest
- Lujan Grisham says she regrets food, alcohol spending
- Retired judge files ethics complaint against House speaker
- A mother's battle for home burial in Northern New Mexico
- Brand-new affordable housing ready for mature occupants
- Accident on road from Ski Santa Fe snarls traffic for hours
- Santa Fe mayor says he was 'misled' on location of de Vargas statue
- Santa Fe-based 'Outside' magazine sold to Pocket Outdoor Media of Colorado
Images
Videos
Commented
- New Mexico Senate panel endorses repeal of 'antiquated' abortion ban (49)
- Lujan Grisham says she’d veto bill limiting executive power (48)
- Spending at New Mexico governor’s mansion during pandemic draws scrutiny (47)
- Don Diego de Vargas statue found in backyard of home/business (45)
- St. Anne pastor has polarizing effect among faithful (44)
- State police union leader accuses New Mexico lawmakers of attacking law enforcement (42)
- New Mexico lawmaker exits GOP after vote on abortion (41)
- Lujan Grisham says she regrets food, alcohol spending (38)
- New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot on I-10 near Las Cruces (36)
- Many New Mexicans traveling to Texas for COVID-19 vaccine (35)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.