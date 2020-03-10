More than 100 people turned out Tuesday night for a meeting that ran an hour longer than planned to weigh in on a contentious proposal to extend Richards Avenue between Rodeo and Siringo roads.
The possibility of building a crossing over the Arroyo de los Chamisos to connect the north and south sections of Richards Avenue is only being studied at this point. The city plans to pick one of three options under consideration and then do a more detailed study of that choice before making a recommendation to the governing body, which will decide whether to keep Richards Avenue as it is or move forward with construction.
Much like Richards Avenue itself, opinions on the idea of extending it are divided, based on comments from the public at Tuesday’s meeting at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
Former Santa Fe police Chief John Denko urged the city to discard the idea as it has in the past, saying a previous review of extending Richards Avenue revealed it would create a safety issue and degrade people’s property.
“We worked on this diligently about 20 years ago and ... looking at the possibility of boring holes through neighborhoods that are well established didn’t go over very well with the people at all,” said Denko, also a former New Mexico State Police chief and ex-secretary of the state Department of Public Safety.
“Watching what the options were and discretion being the better part of valor at that time, it was canned. And that’s what I’m recommending at this time,” he said. “Please can the thing and wait because you’re only going to bore holes through established neighborhoods and make a bunch of enemies and create a safety hazard.”
But Michael Smith, who has lived in the city for 20 years and supports a crossing, said city officials should have the bravery to stand up to special interests “and do the right thing for the betterment of the whole city.”
“Most people in Santa Fe want this,” Smith said. “You want to be able to go to the [Santa Fe] Community College if you’re at Home Depot and not have to drive all the way around. You don’t want to waste that gas. You don’t want to drive through the neighborhoods of Bellamah.”
Smith, who lives in the Airport Road area, said he used to live off Siringo Road and wanted the road extension then, too. He said the connection “just makes a lot of sense.”
“Most of the people that would benefit from this — everybody in Santa Fe — they’re not going to be here making comments because they don’t have something to defend. They just want to see the city work better,” he said.
A recent study that examined four alternatives, including building nothing, found that constructing a crossing over the arroyo would improve regional mobility and relieve congestion on neighboring streets, which are often used by motorists trying to get to such places as the Genoveva Chavez Community Center or some of the city’s newer housing subdivisions.
Currently, the two stretches of Richards Avenue are connected by a dirt and gravel path that only emergency responders are allowed to use, forcing many motorists to cut through residential streets to access the south end of the roadway, which leads to the community college, or to access the north end, which carries traffic to Cerrillos Road and links to Rufina and Agua Fría streets.
Alternative A would extend Richards Avenue northwest across the Arroyo de los Chamisos to provide a connection from Rodeo Road to Vegas Verdes Drive and Zafarano Drive via Camino de los Arroyos by extending Camino de los Arroyos west.
Alternative B would extend Richards Avenue north across the arroyo to provide a connection between Rodeo and Cerrillos roads via Richards.
Alternative C would extend Richards Avenue northeast across the arroyo to provide a connection between Rodeo and Cerrillos roads via Camino Consuelo.
But a new crossing would have winners and losers, depending on which alternative was selected.
Alternative B, for example, which the study recommended for further consideration, would increase traffic on Richards Avenue by up to 51 percent but reduce it by up to 56 percent on Avenida de las Campanas.
“The north-south collector roads of Zafarano Drive, Vegas Verdes Drive and Avenida de Las Campanas are expected to be relieved of considerable traffic volumes in the peak hours as a result of any of the three” alternatives in which a crossing would be constructed, according to the study.
Former City Councilor Mike Harris, who revived the idea of building a crossing during his term on the City Council, which ended last year, said he’s talked to people on opposite sides of the issue.
“I know this is a contentious issue,” he said. “I’ve been to Vista del Prado for two of their annual meetings, and I basically made the case for the greater good in terms of how the city of Santa Fe works.”
Another former city councilor, Ron Trujillo, said he wasn’t taking sides but wanted to point out that the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, which owns property the city needs to acquire for two of the three alternatives, has been an obstacle in the past.
“Over the years, extending Richards Avenue ... was brought up many times,” he said. “But one thing that always stood in the way of the extension was that the property on which the extension would go through was owned by the state.”
John Romero, director of the city’s Engineering Division, said the city has been in contact with the Department of Game and Fish and circumstances have changed.
“They are amenable to discussion of purchase of their land,” he said. “Before we can get any formal decision from them, though, we have to be further along in the process. ... But they are amenable to it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.