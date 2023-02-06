State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard speaks Monday in the Rotunda of the Roundhouse while making a joint announcement with the Bureau of Land Management and the Continental Divide Trail Coalition about a collaboration for improved access to the portion of the trail in New Mexico.
Hikers will gain greater access to the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and will no longer have to get permits to traverse state lands along the portion stretching through New Mexico.
The federal Bureau of Land Management obtained easements on state lands that intersect with the 3,000-mile trail, which goes from Canada to Mexico and snakes nearly 800 miles through New Mexico.
Previously, people hiking the New Mexico stretch had to obtain a permit in case they stepped onto state-owned tracts — a requirement that likely discouraged many people from exploring the trail and its scenic wonders.
Officials from the BLM and the State Land Office, along with the head of the nonprofit Continental Divide Trail Coalition, announced the expanded access Monday at the Roundhouse, calling it a milestone for hikers and nature lovers.
“This is going to streamline the process for all the folks we’re going to be welcoming onto state land and the Continental Divide trail,” State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said.
Increasing access to the trail is part of her agency’s Open for Adventure program, created with a goal of improving recreational possibilities on the 13 million acres of state land, she said.
“This will be a boon for recreationalists that will be coming to New Mexico through this trail,” Garcia Richard said. “But it’s also a boon for those communities along the trail, and business owners along the trail.”
Melanie Barnes, the BLM’s New Mexico director, said it truly took a partnership to make this happen because state and federal land-use regulations differed.
“We had to get them to mesh up, which wasn’t easy,” Barnes said.
Teresa Martinez, the trail coalition’s executive director, said the expanded access, which the easements allow, could become a model for other states with portions of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail.
Designated in 1978, the trail straddles the continent’s geologic backbone, much of it the Rocky Mountains. The corridor itself is the line that divides the flow of water between the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.
The number of hikers traversing the trail in New Mexico has increased significantly since the coalition became involved in issuing permits.
In 2018, 158 people obtained permits. Last year, the number had grown to 872.
Officials hope making the trail freer and easier to hike will lure more people to this stunning mountainous route.
The BLM’s Barnes said controlling the easements will enable the agency to acquire funding to add trails and entrances and improve pathways, especially through ranch land.
In some stretches, people must hike on roads, Barnes said. The agency can now build trails off the roads that run through state lands, improving safety and the hiking experience, she said.
“It opens up the door for us to effectively steward and manage the CDT [Continental Divide trail] along with creating safer access for everybody,” Barnes said.