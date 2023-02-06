Hikers will gain greater access to the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and will no longer have to get permits to traverse state lands along the portion stretching through New Mexico.

The federal Bureau of Land Management obtained easements on state lands that intersect with the 3,000-mile trail, which goes from Canada to Mexico and snakes nearly 800 miles through New Mexico.

Previously, people hiking the New Mexico stretch had to obtain a permit in case they stepped onto state-owned tracts — a requirement that likely discouraged many people from exploring the trail and its scenic wonders.

