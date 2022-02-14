City residents are invited to take part in a survey outlining what qualities they’d like to see in Santa Fe’s next police chief.
The city also plans what it’s calling dialogue sessions involving each qualified candidate, a public safety panel, a community partner panel and the public. The sessions are scheduled to take place this week and are closed to the public.
Surveys can be filled out at santafenm.gov/sfpdchiefsearch2022 or printed, filled out and delivered to city library branches or recreation centers.
Surveys are available in English and Spanish. The deadline to submit them is 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
The city began its search two weeks before former Chief Andrew Padilla officially retired in early December. Since then, Deputy Paul Joye has led the department.
There are 10 qualified candidates, and a decision is expected by the end of March, said City Manager John Blair and Kyra Ochoa, director of community health and safety.
Blair and Ochoa will lead the dialogue sessions, according to a city news release.
The public safety panelists are Kathy Armijo-Etre, vice president of mission at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center; Julie Ball, Office of the Public Defender; Bernard Brown, director of the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center; Mary Carmack-Altweis, First Judicial District attorney; Bill Dimas, former Santa Fe city councilor and retired magistrate, police commissioner and police officer; Rebecca Hildebrandt, vice president of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association; and Tony Trujillo, president of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association.
The community partner panelists are Marcela Diaz, executive director of Somos un Pueblo Unido; Bridget Dixson, president and CEO of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce; Jose Esquivel, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board; David Fresquez, president of the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Gerald Pacheco, president of Los Caballeros de Vargas; Tomás Rivera, of the Chainbreaker Collective; Maria José Rodríguez Cádiz, executive director of Solace Crisis Treatment Center; and Dorothy Seaton, chairwoman of the Veterans Advisory Board.
After the dialogue sessions are completed and the community surveys are submitted, city officials will narrow the list of finalists, according to a news release.
Finalists will then meet in person with Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council, and each will participate in a question-and-answer session with the public.
