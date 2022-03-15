Public Service Company of New Mexico announced Tuesday it will use a helicopter to inspect parts of its service territory this month in an effort to prevent wildfires in a state with a high fire risk.
PNM has contracted with EDM International Inc. to provide the helicopter inspections. EDM is a Colorado-based utility and engineering services company that has worked with the utility on other aerial inspections in recent months.
PNM spokesman Eric Chavez said flights will be based out of Santa Fe, but the city isn't one of the communities designated for inspection this time.
Communities to be surveyed this month from the helicopter include Albuquerque and the pueblos of Sandia, Isleta, Santa Ana, San Felipe and Santo Domingo. The inspections are expected to continue through the end of the month, weather permitting, PNM said.
PNM said the helicopter may fly low over power lines in some areas. The helicopter will be equipped with cameras for analysis after the flights, PNM said.
