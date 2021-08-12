Public Service Company of New Mexico this week encouraged 44,000 customers who are behind on their payments to contact the utility company before disconnections resume Monday.
The electric utility company said customers who are behind on their PNM bills must take “immediate action to avoid a shutoff.”
The Public Regulation Commission has ended the temporary coronavirus emergency moratorium for residential customers.
Despite not paying, close to 44,000 customers received electricity for up to about 18 months. But they still must pay for the electricity they used.
PNM said those customers should immediately contact PNM by calling 888-DIAL-PNM (888-342-5766) from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or they may contact PNM online at PNM.com/help.
Struggling customers can obtain financial assistance to pay down or pay off their past-due balances. They may also contact PNM to start a payment plan over multiple months. Or they can pay in full.
PNM and the state have multiple assistance programs.
Notices of discontinuation have gone out for several months now, PNM said, to alert customers. PNM said that starting next week, it will cut off 500 to 600 customers statewide each business day. PNM said it will try to give one last two-day call to customers before shutoff.
On the day of disconnection, a no-knock policy will also be in place and no payments will be accepted at the door. After disconnection, the customer may contact PNM at the phone number above to arrange payments and reconnection.
