Another member of the Santa Fe City Council's Public Safety Committee has resigned, criticizing the panel's ability to affect policy in a meaningful way.
Stephen Tapke sent his resignation letter to Mayor Alan Webber on Nov. 27, questioning the committee's effectiveness and adding he didn't believe his experience in law enforcement was being put to good use.
"My background and expertise proved of little or no benefit as I found the PSC to be ineffective, unproductive and little more than a forum for committee comment," Tapke wrote. "I cannot recall a single instance when PSC input had any influence on the policies, programs or procurements of either the police or fire departments."
Tapke declined to comment. But in an email to other members of the committee, he said that on multiple occasions he felt his expertise was not appreciated and often resented.
The city's seven-member Public Safety Committee serves largely in an advisory manner and is tasked with reviewing programs, initiatives, projects and other pressing matters regarding the Santa Fe Police Department and the Santa Fe Fire Department.
The committee is chaired by City Councilor Chris Rivera, a former Santa Fe fire chief, and filled with community members who have public safety backgrounds. None of the members are current law enforcement employees.
Tapke wrote he is "concerned" about the city's commitment to public safety from both a budgetary and program standpoint. He added that on "numerous" occasions, issues were brought before the committee that went unsolved, despite the potential to do so.
Rivera said that he believes some overestimate the power of the committee.
"I think the committee members felt that their authority should have been more than it really was," Rivera said. "Just the way that it is set up, that is the way that it is: They give advice and that's it."
"Even if their advice was on a certain topic, it is the final decision of the governing body [of the City Council]," he added.
Tapke is the third member of the committee to resign in the last two months. Retired New Mexico State Police Officer Mike Bowen left in October, criticizing the city's handling of the destruction of the Plaza obelisk.
Peter Mizrahi also resigned around the same time.
Tapke wrote in an email accompanying his resignation letter that his departure has nothing to do with protesters toppling the Plaza obelisk, although he added the incident "was a black eye" for the city.
In his resignation letter, Tapke noted a variety of issues he felt were important to public safety in the city: officer shortages within the Santa Fe Police Department; a radio system that is "not designed to ensure adequate coverage for the safety of police and fire personnel"; the purchase of an evidence management system that is "neither state of the art nor generally accepted as superior to the one chosen by the city."
Rivera said the governing body has to balance items like the police budget with other budgetary concerns.
"That becomes more of a difficult task to manage," Rivera said.
The police department received approval to purchase a new security system and evidence management system in February after problems within its evidence room led to the loss of key materials in a homicide case.
A Washington state-based consulting firm in January cited more than 20 issues with the department's evidence room framework.
Tapke was the lone member of the committee to vote against the system that was purchased, noting he did not approve of the evidence tracking system.
"Since the committee's input appears to be of little value, I no longer feel I am willing to commit the time and intellectual capital to being a member," Tapke wrote. "If I felt I could have an impact on the city's public safety endeavors or its departments, I would gladly stay but in the last year or so I no longer feel that way."
Another member of the public safety committee, who asked not to be identified, wrote in an email that more resignations are expected.
Rivera said he believes a lack of meetings — they have been largely postponed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — has likely exacerbated concerns among members.
"When something like the obelisk happens, those frustrations probably get worse and worse and lead to what we see now," Rivera said.
Rivera said the board currently has three empty seats, but expects a member of the Bicycle and Trails Advisory Committee to take a seat on the panel.
"There is some moving going around but I think those positions should be filled once we advertise for them fairly quickly," Rivera said.
