The state Public Regulation Commission unanimously shot down Public Service Company of New Mexico's merger proposal Wednesday.
The commission rejected the plan offered by PNM, Avangrid of Connecticut and Iberdrola of Spain, Avangrid's parent company. The panel also assessed Avangrid a $10,000 fine for failing to be fully forthcoming in the spring about $63 million in penalties its Northeast subsidiaries have faced for service problems over the past several years.
Commission Chairman Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces and others on the five-person panel expressed worry about the way Avangrid and Iberdrola behaved over months of proceedings and discussions. Fischmann said this is a period in which the world is making the move to renewable energy such as solar and wind, and New Mexico needs to find the right partners.
"They've demonstrated the behaviors that we're afraid of. We've seen it here," Fischmann said of the proposed partners. "And that tells me this is not the right partner at this critical time in our energy transition."
For the moment, the vote has closed a case that slogged along since late last year, when PNM and Avangrid announced their plan to merge. The proposal amounted to an $8.3 billion deal and would have placed PNM under Avangrid's and Iberdrola's umbrella.
The merger applicants can come back to the commission with another plan or could appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Commissioners made it clear they didn't like the service record of Avangrid's subsidiaries in Maine, Connecticut and New York. They also expressed concern about a criminal investigation in Spain that involves some former and current Iberdrola executives. And they said they believed the applicants had ignored certain PRC regulations.
For instance, the commission rejected PNM's and Avangrid's recent request to make more oral arguments in the case even though the deadline for such a plea had expired.
PNM said in a written statement it would study its options.
“I am saddened by this Commission’s decision to reject the agreement reached by the parties, PNM Resources CEO and President Pat Vincent-Collawn said. "We will continue to evaluate any next steps that could allow us to bring the positive benefits to the people we serve.”
The elected commission will become a three-member appointed panel in 2023. Voters approved that change last year. The governor will appoint and the state Senate will confirm the members.
Avangrid also said in a statement it would "re-evaluate the path ahead" and stay "dedicated to the work we do every day across 24 states to create economic, social and environmental value in all the communities we serve. While we hope to one day welcome New Mexico into the Avangrid family, our future remains bright."
Twenty-three of 24 community and environmental groups either supported the merger proposal or didn't oppose it. Some expressed disappointment at the commission's decision.
“This unfortunate decision by the NMPRC means our state will lose $300 million in benefits for ratepayers, communities, and workers, as well as the important commitments and capabilities Avangrid would bring to address climate change," Steve Michel of Western Resource Advocates said in a statement.
But Mariel Nanasi of New Energy Economy, which opposed the merger, said in a statement the commission prioritized "reliability, fair competition in the renewable energy industry, and ethical and professional behavior."
She also said the commission should "be congratulated for caring more about the future of New Mexicans than the pressure that had been brought to bear on it by PNM and Avangrid in the form of advertising and political pressure."
Three members of the commission signaled their intentions last week, saying they doubted they could support the proposal. The next day, Avangrid and PNM held a Zoom news conference in which Attorney General Hector Balderas and others criticized the commission for having made up its mind before the process was over.
The merger applicants then asked the commission if they could present oral arguments. In their formal request, they conceded they had missed the deadline.
The commission voted 4-1 against allowing oral arguments, with only Commissioner Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe in favor.
Maestas said there "seems to be a perception that we've rushed to judgment." He said the commission hadn't done that, but if allowing oral arguments would allay that concern, he was willing to do it.
Commissioners said criticism about their refusal to allow oral arguments wasn't justified because the record of evidence in the case has been closed for weeks.
"I think the effect of granting this would … capitulate to them in their practice of basically not conforming to our rules," said Commissioner Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque.
The commission then moved into discussion of the merger proposal itself. Among other things, commissioners wondered where the applicants' claim of $300 million in "quantifiable benefits" came from.
Ashley Schannauer, the hearing examiner who recommended against the proposal last month, said he assumed the $300 million included a promise of creating 150 jobs, which then would lead to 255 additional new jobs.
Schannauer also told the commission the applicants failed to convince him that merging the companies would make electric service in New Mexico better.
Based on some Avangrid subsidiaries' poor service rankings (Central Maine Power last year was at the bottom of a study of customer satisfaction involving more than 120 companies), he said, "it seemed only logical" that service might drop in New Mexico, too.
"Did they show ways to enhance the (electric) system's reliability?" Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar asked. "Did they show high-level plans for energy development?"
Schannauer said they didn't. "That was actually one of my concerns," he said. "They were talking about everything but reliability."
In the summer, Schannauer ruled Iberdrola's hiring of Balderas' friend Marcus Rael as a $400-an-hour proponent for the project was a conflict of interest and he ordered Rael and Iberdrola to disengage. Rael and his law firm receive numerous contracts from the Attorney General's Office.
Fischmann said the many financial benefits promised by the merger applicants would be quickly eaten up by reliability problems and higher rates if they didn't perform adequately. "And the whole deal to me kind of boils down to promises versus actual performance."
He said PNM should seek a partner with the ability to deliver.
