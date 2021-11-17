The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission needs a bigger budget if it hopes to serve as a model utility monitoring agency, the commission's chief of staff said Wednesday.
Wayne Propst, who became the commission's top staffer this year, said his agency's operating budget needs a boost of about $1.5 million in the next fiscal year to hire and retain the technical staffers required to do excellent work. He said he is holding 10 to 12 positions open this year to meet operating costs.
Propst spoke Wednesday to the Legislative Finance Committee, for which he and another PRC staffer, Renada Peery-Galon, used to work. He told the committee the PRC needs more engineers, economists and other professional staff to handle the commission's complex work.
"This has been under discussion by the Legislature for many, many years," he said. But little has changed, he added. He quoted a Legislative Council Service report from 2017 as saying, “While adequate resources do not guarantee good regulation, in their absence good regulation becomes improbable.”
The PRC typically employs about 120 people and currently has an operating budget of about $12 million.
The request for more money comes a little more than a year before profound changes will take place at the PRC. New Mexico voters last year agreed to make the commission a three-person appointed board in 2023 rather than a five-person elected panel. Propst said a new commission will need to get off to a strong start.
He said the agency started fiscal year 2022, which began in July, with insufficient funding. "And starting out your year in a hole, it's difficult to dig your way out."
Rep. Nathan Small, a Democrat from Las Cruces, agreed a smooth transition to the governor-appointed board would be important and said "steady leadership" would be vital.
Propst and Peery-Galon, who also attended the session, generally received support or soft questioning from members of the Legislative Finance Committee.
"I think it's important that we fund it in a way that the services — many, many, many services — are delivered," said state Rep. Phelps Anderson, an independent from Roswell. The PRC oversees the state's utilities such as electric companies, telecommunication services and motor carriers like ambulance services, tow trucks and tour buses.
Anderson asked how Propst would find professional staffers when there is a statewide and nationwide shortage. Propst said he had no easy solution but that a focus on priorities and a commitment to vital staffers are helpful.
He also said he has juggled some vacancies, hiring an economist into an open attorney job. He said creative hiring and prioritization can enable an agency to build a stable staff even if the private sector pays professionals more money. He is advertising for a utility accountant and an electrical engineer, he said.
Propst also made additional requests to help the commission with, among other things, expenses related to moving into a different building. The commission moved into the Bokum Building downtown this year after being removed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration from the PERA Building last year.
He asked for $260,000 for upgrades to the Bokum Building.
