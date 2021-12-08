The state Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday denied the controversial merger proposal that included Public Service Company of New Mexico, Avangrid of Connecticut and Iberdrola of Spain.
The commission took the additional step of fining Avangrid $10,000 for failing, during deliberations in the spring, to promptly disclose service penalties its subsidiaries have faced.
After a half-day of discussion, the commission said it believed New Mexico and PNM could do better than this proposal. All five commissioners voted against the merger, which was offered about a year ago.
Commissioners said they were troubled by Avangrid subsidiaries’ service record in the Northeast, an investigation in Spain of current and former Iberdrola executives, and by the applicants' disregard for commission regulations.
“I am saddened by this commission’s decision to reject our deal with Avangrid," Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement a few minutes after the decision. "We will continue to evaluate any next steps that could allow us to bring the positive benefits to the people we serve.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
YES!
5-0! Excellent, thank you PRC, we are really gonna miss this kind of independent, objective, thoughtful, and nonpartisan board. We know what will happen when MLG is in charge soon.
The only benefits from the merger would have been to line the pockets of PNM executives. They couldn't care one bit about the consumer.
And don't forget lining the pockets of the corrupt political forces, their cronies and relatives, who backed this "deal".
Hip, hip, HOORAY!
Great news! Thanks and congratulations to New Energy Economy for their hard, persistent work! NOW...our state needs to get itself together and construct a proper, sustainable, eco-conscious energy grid!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.