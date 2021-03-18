The letter sounds ominous and guaranteed to put a jolt of fright into any customer of an electric utility company.
"Unless payment is received in our office prior to the disconnect date stated below, our service rules require us to COLLECT or DISCONNECT service."
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission expressed frustration this week over such letters because a moratorium on residential disconnections has been in place during the coronavirus pandemic. For co-op electric companies, the moratorium is scheduled to end May 5 and for investor-owned companies, Aug. 12.
The commissioners unanimously agreed Wednesday their staffers will investigate the degree to which disconnection notices are being sent out. The New Mexican learned Thursday that at least two companies have sent notices — Kit Carson Electric Cooperative in Taos and Northern Rio Arriba Electric Cooperative, which sent the notice partially quoted above.
Anthony Mercure, executive vice president and general manager of the Northern Rio Arriba company, or NORA, said the notice was intended to inform customers of overdue bills, not terrify them.
"We've got to keep records of all the information," said Mercure, whose company is based in Chama. "There's no actual disconnect." He said customers generally know about the moratorium, but the company just changed those letters to note that there will be no disconnections during that period.
"It probably does sound scary," he said Thursday of the disconnection notice. "That's not the kind of person I am." He said he works for the members — in a co-op, the customers are the members — and he wants to be there for them.
"It has been difficult," he said of functioning under the coronavirus and the moratorium, but he hasn't had to lay anyone off. Mercure said 405 consumers are a combined $61,742 behind in payments. In November, Rio Arriba County helped the company by using federal stimulus money to pay off $54,386 in delinquent bills, he said.
Luis Reyes, chief executive officer of Kit Carson Electric, said this is "a transitional period" leading toward May 5. "So we're in that transition mode to get people to hopefully make payment arrangements," Reyes said. He said the co-op follows commission orders and didn't intend to violate them.
PRC Chairman Stephen Fischmann said Thursday he isn't accusing the companies of being evil, but he hates to see low-income people manipulated. "It's just an emotional hot button for me," Fischmann, of Las Cruces, said. "Clearly they didn't have the authority to mislead customers about when they might get cut off."
Four people with support agencies spoke to the commission Wednesday about the disconnection letters they had heard were going out. "Energy, especially in a time of a pandemic, is a basic right," said Castille Aguilar of the youth organization called YUCCA.
The speakers said the disconnection letters provide a good argument for House Bill 206, legislation in a Senate committee as of Thursday. The bill would help provide a payment plan and create a program of partial debt forgiveness for those who have fallen behind on utility payments during the pandemic.
The last day of the legislative session is Saturday.
Commissioners said Wednesday they hated to hear some disconnection notices had gone out. Fischmann said after the vote: "I just personally think it's important that everyone understands that commission orders need to be taken seriously and not to twist them."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.