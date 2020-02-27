Public records such as government officials' emails would have to be kept for a longer period of time under a new rule adopted by the state's Commission of Public Records.
The rule will require that public records that have been requested under the state's 1978 Inspection of Public Records Act be retained for at least four years. Such records currently have to be kept for one or two years.
The change takes effect July 1 and applies to all public records that have been requested through the public records law, from the governor's emails and calendars to police and prison reports.
Such public records can be crucial for the work of nonprofits, lawyers, journalists and the general public. They offer a window into the otherwise opaque machinations of bureaucracy.
For example, the country's federal open records law was central in the Washington Post's recent investigation detailing a trove of hundreds of interviews of government officials opining about what went wrong during the war in Afghanistan.
“New Mexicans deserve full accountability from their government, and this rule is a critical step in ensuring that the public has increased access to public records,” said State Auditor Brian Colón, who also is chairman of the Commission of Public Records.
Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, praised the change, but said more should be done to make government transparent.
“I think it’s great that they’re doing this," she said. "I think it’d be even better if they set up a website" detailing documents disclosed through IPRA requests.
