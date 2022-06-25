Exasperated by the big, beige box on the Plaza veiling what remains of the obelisk?
How about a giant ear of corn instead?
The deadline has passed for Santa Fe residents to submit suggestions for what could stand in the downtown Plaza space that long held the controversial Soldiers' Monument, but they have two more weeks to weigh in on about 20 visions proposed by others.
Many demand the return or replacement of the 33-foot obelisk — a more than 150-year-old tribute to Civil War Union soldiers and servicemen who fought Native Americans — after it was toppled by protesters in October 2020.
Others describe possible water fountains, sculptures, statues and a stone tower meant to represent the city's diversity.
Community people submitted 85 suggestions for monuments or public art that could be placed throughout the city as part of the "Monumental Dreams & Conversations" portion of the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, a program better known as CHART. It was developed by city officials in August to spur conversations about cultural issues dividing Santa Fe residents.
The process began in response to tensions over the obelisk that prompted its destruction during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally.
The act intensified divisions.
Some of the people who participated in the CHART proposal process — none identified by their full name — indicate a new Plaza centerpiece should help create unity.
One such design, submitted anonymously and dubbed The Spirit of Santa Fe, would replace the obelisk with a bronze, multicolored ear of corn signifying a sense of harmony.
"Santa Fe is an ethnically diverse and inclusive city without the prejudices often found elsewhere," the applicant wrote. "Is that because it has always been a crossroads of cultures? While we may argue with each there, we inevitably find a way to get along and live harmoniously."
Tomas L. proposed The Pillar of the Community, a large stone tower representing diversity.
Ana R.'s design, A Plaza Obelisk Renewal, would be a bronze statue featuring significant Spanish and Native American men and women, topped with a white shell meant to represent the Oga Po'geh.
Susan E. suggested an installation she called El Agua Es Vida Por Todos, a fountain meant to highlight the importance of water in Santa Fe.
"Water has created community since time immemorial and it's why people have been here in Santa Fe for thousands of years — all people, together," she wrote.
Robert B. submitted Nonviolent Santa Fe, a statue of St. Francis with a fountain for birds and coins.
Pilar L. suggested removing the remains of the monument and installing a ground-level bronze or concrete map that could help teach people about local tribes and outline key events leading to present-day Santa Fe.
Susana V. wants the gazebo stage moved to the middle of the Plaza and shifted to face Native American artists who sell their works on the Palace of the Governors portal.
A couple of proposals were aligned with the theme of the obelisk without calling for a new version.
Proud to be American, suggested by Karla M., would honor military veterans with a statue of a soldier and a U.S. flag, while Valerie R. proposed a Cube of Perspective with panels depicting different sides of the obelisk debate and explaining its fate.
Multiple submissions demanded either a complete reconstruction of the obelisk, a replica or a display of its crumbled remains.
- "New Mexico played an important role in the Civil War," Virgil V. wrote in his proposal for a new obelisk.
- Donna R. titled her submission, "Bring Back the Obelisk/Soldiers Monument."
- Melissa M. and Doris M. requested the obelisk be rebuilt — "same as the one torn down," Doris wrote.
- Teresita R. wrote she "just wants what was there originally fixed or replaced."
Elizabeth W. carved out a middle ground, requesting the rubble of the original obelisk be placed on the ground and then rebuilt, "but not perfectly."
She said it would help "gain respect for our complex history and to redress the misunderstanding that led to the destruction of the original monument."
While Santa Feans won't find out the future of the Soldiers' Monument site until at least August, when CHART organizers are scheduled to release their report and recommendations, residents can view proposals online at chartsantafe.com/monumental-dreams and submit comments through July 10.