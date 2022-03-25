Solomon Enos, native Hawaiian artist and illustrator, adds a series of dots and dashes as part of his community mural Friday at the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts. Enos began the project Monday with a blank wall, and students from New Mexico School for the Arts and the public contributed to the piece. Enos’ hope was to use acrylic paint markers to create a culturally fluid piece using dots and dashes so people had the opportunity where "you don’t get to just hear a story, but be a part of the story," said Enos.

