New Mexico taxpayers are proving to be an impatient bunch — at least when it comes to receiving free money.
The state Taxation and Revenue Department is getting bombarded with calls from New Mexicans who are apparently eager to receive their share of $690 million in tax rebates, which the Legislature approved and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law earlier this year.
“People are flooding the phone line just wondering where theirs is,” Charlie Moore, a department spokesman, wrote Wednesday in an email.
“We do ask people to be patient,” he added. “We’ll be printing and mailing checks through the end of the month.”
The department received some 8,000 calls Wednesday, a majority of which involved questions about the tax rebates.
The average number of calls in a week is 11,000.
“The volume spiked to the extent at one point that the system created a busy signal and no one could get through,” Moore wrote.
“It would be a great help if people would be patient just a couple of weeks longer so we can get everything printed, mailed and delivered. We understand that the rebates mean a lot to many households, but there’s not much we can tell people until we’ve gotten through all of that,” he added.
Some taxpayers will receive their rebate — $500 for single filers and $1,000 for couples who filed their 2021 personal income tax returns jointly — faster than others.
“We have sent out more than 484,000 rebates by direct deposit,” Moore wrote. “They sometimes take a couple of days to get cleared by the banks, so they may still be showing up in people’s accounts [Thursday].”
The first 70,000 checks have been printed and were expected to be mailed Wednesday by Wells Fargo Bank, the state government’s fiscal agent bank.
“They’ll continue printing and mailing the checks through the end of next week,” Moore wrote.
Not every New Mexican will receive a rebate.
Only residents who filed a 2021 state tax return and weren’t declared as a dependent on someone else’s return will receive a rebate automatically.
Residents who haven’t filed their 2021 return still have time to qualify for a rebate if they file their return by May 31, 2024.
Residents not required to file a state tax return because of their income can apply for relief payments on a first-come, first-served basis through the state Human Services Department. Applications will be accepted through close of business Friday.
The rebates are due, in large part, to the state’s booming oil and gas industry, which is driving record revenues in state coffers.
“New Mexico is experiencing an historic revenue situation right now and state reserves are at their highest levels ever,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said recently in a statement to The New Mexican.
“At the same time,” she added, “we know families are still dealing with higher prices, so the rebates are a good way to quickly get relief to taxpayers in a way that’s financially responsible.”
The rebates are the latest in
a series of payments to taxpayers issued by the state government.
The first batch came after the 30-day legislative session in 2022, when the Legislature approved and the governor signed into law a tax package that included income-based tax rebates of $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly.
The tax package was followed by a nearly $700 million economic relief measure approved during a one-day special session in April 2022 that provided $500 rebates to single filers and $1,000 to married couples filing jointly, regardless of income. Those rebates were distributed in two equal parts.