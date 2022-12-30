The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's appeals board has ruled the public wasn't given a chance to comment on some of Los Alamos National Laboratory's polluted discharges from its radioactive liquid waste facility before the EPA renewed its permit.

The Environmental Appeals Board ordered the federal discharge permit, which the EPA approved under the Clean Water Act, sent back to the agency's Region 6 office so it can gather more public input. 

The board said pointedly in its decision that by not seeking public comment on the waste facility's discharges into Mortandad Canyon in 2021 and early 2022, the agency's rationale for issuing the permit was based on incomplete information and flawed assumptions. 

Popular in the Community