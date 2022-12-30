The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's appeals board has ruled the public wasn't given a chance to comment on some of Los Alamos National Laboratory's polluted discharges from its radioactive liquid waste facility before the EPA renewed its permit.
The Environmental Appeals Board ordered the federal discharge permit, which the EPA approved under the Clean Water Act, sent back to the agency's Region 6 office so it can gather more public input.
The board said pointedly in its decision that by not seeking public comment on the waste facility's discharges into Mortandad Canyon in 2021 and early 2022, the agency's rationale for issuing the permit was based on incomplete information and flawed assumptions.
"We remand to the Region to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on the 2021 discharge data, to consider any comments received … and to take further action, as appropriate, in reissuing its permit decision,” the board said.
A spokeswoman in the regional office said there were no officials available Friday to comment on the board's ruling.
Three groups filed the challenge: Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety, Honor Our Pueblo Existence and Veterans for Peace. A lawyer for the groups, which want the discharge permit nullified and the facility regulated under New Mexico's more stringent hazardous waste laws, called the board's ruling a promising step.
"It [the ruling] is not specifically stating that we win the whole case, but what it is doing is opening up an issue that leads in that direction," said Lindsay Lovejoy, the attorney representing them.
The issue is whether the lab's liquid waste facility really can be deemed a discharging facility, Lovejoy said, arguing if it is not, then regulating it under a discharge permit is incorrect.
For years, the facility used a pipeline known as "Outfall 051" to discharge treated liquid waste, but switched to an evaporative system around 2010 to eliminate the waste, the appeals board said.
The outfall remained on the facility's permit renewal application in 2012 because the U.S. Department of Energy and the lab viewed it as a necessary backup in case the mechanical evaporators broke down.
The EPA approved renewing the discharge permit in 2014.
In a 2017 appeal, Concerned Citizens argued the permit should be canceled because no liquid discharges had been made through the outfall since 2010 and no future ones were planned. The appeals board at the time denied the group's request, saying the outfall was serving its purpose as a backup and simply hadn't been needed.
After that, the facility discharged treated waste through the pipeline once in 2019, twice in 2020 and nine times between April 2021 and Jan. 22. The public was able to comment on the 2019 and 2020 discharges but were never informed of the nine that were done after that, even though those discharges carried significant weight in the EPA's decision, the board said.
The EPA also stated the data was in line with its conclusions but never made the analysis or the conclusions available to the public, the board added.
The agency also argued the increased discharges in 2021 prove the outfall will be an integral part of future waste elimination at the facility, and that the citizens' groups made "misleading statements" in suggesting otherwise.
But the board said the groups were basing their arguments on data showing only three discharges in a decade, and the groups weren't privy to the series of releases after 2020.
Lovejoy said the facility is now making several discharges a month. He contends it's a tactic to help the lab keep its discharge permit and avoid shifting to a hazardous waste permit.
Joni Arends, Concerned Citizens' executive director, said a hazardous waste permit, which would regulate seismic preparedness, the pipeline's corrosion, worker safety and other protective measures not covered in a water permit, is appropriate for this kind of facility.
Under the current permit, the outfall's purpose is murky — whether it's a backup for evaporators, an integral part of eliminating liquid waste or a combination of both, she said.
"There's a lot of wiggle language," Arends said. "Before we do a public comment, LANL needs to be more specific and declare what the permit is for."
Both the state and federal governments regulate the facility's outfall under their own laws.
Concerned Citizens wants the state to replace its water quality permit with a hazardous waste one for this facility.
To further complicate matters, Arends contends the former chairwoman of the state Water Quality Control Commission, which makes such permitting decisions, had a conflict of interest.
Stephanie Stringer, the former water commission chairwoman, was interviewing for a job with the National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees the lab, when she led a vote to freeze all proceedings related to moving the lab's liquid waste facility to a hazardous waste permit.
Stringer was offered a job by the nuclear agency the day after she voted for the freeze, and led a later vote to uphold the decision. Stringer agreed with the lab's argument that the state should hold off until the EPA made a final ruling on its discharge permit. Arends' group is asking the water commission to nullify this decision.
Lovejoy said the state's water quality permit was never mentioned in the EPA panel's ruling — clear proof the two permits don't affect one another and should be treated separately.
"The [appeals board] decision doesn't have anything to do with the issues in the state case," Lovejoy said.