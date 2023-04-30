Two men fatally shot in the small Northern New Mexico community of Petaca, a couple accused of their murder, three deceased witnesses and an unknown number of guns have created one of the “wackiest” cases Sydney West has had in her 22-year career as a public defender.

West had the case file on her desk last week as she attempted to clean out her office ahead of her retirement Friday. “This one was like a movie,” she said dropping her voice conspiratorially.

Filing a motion seeking a third trial in the Rio Arriba County murder case — one in which she’d arguably done as much detective work as law enforcement — was one of the last things on her to-do list before she said goodbye to the world of indigent defense.

Public defender Sydney West, left, represents Zack Vigil on Wednesday during a plea hearing.
Public defender Sydney West, center, ducks in embarrassment as the judge gives her a standing ovation in the courtroom after a plea hearing for Zack Vigil, right, in Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer’s court.
Public defender Sydney West gets a hug from her client Zack Vigil on Wednesday before a plea hearing.

