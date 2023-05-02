The Santa Fe Public Defender’s Office is seeking a third trial in a 2021 double-homicide case, contending new evidence contradicts the testimony of the prosecution’s key witness and suggests two people convicted of second-degree murder in the case may have acted in self-defense.
Filing the motion was one of the last things public defender Sydney West did before retiring last week. She said in a recent interview the case is among the oddest she’d handled in her 22-year tenure with the Public Defender’s Office.
Conflicting witness statements, a crime scene compromised by delayed law enforcement response and mishandled evidence contributed to the confusion about what happened in the case, West said.
The subsequent death of three potential witnesses, she added, didn’t help.
Police responding to the scene on March 29, 2021, encountered two dead bodies, blood-splattered vehicles and two people who later became defendants surrendering themselves, according a police affidavit.
The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged Anthony Peña and Bonita Burkheimer with killing Michael Barela, 59, and Larry Herrera, 74, after a relative told police the couple drove up to her home in the remote Rio Arriba County community of Petaca and started a fight with her uncle and brother. The confrontation ended with each defendant shooting one of the two men.
Myra Barela told police Peña had killed her uncle, Larry Herrera, with one gun and his girlfriend, Burkheimer, killed her brother Michael Barela with a different gun, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Vigil.
The couple were tried together on two counts of second-degree murder in December and a jury delivered a split verdict.
Jurors found both defendants guilty of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in Barela’s death and acquitted Burkheimer in Herrera’s killing. But the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict regarding Peña’s role in Herrera’s death, resulting in a hung jury.
The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office retried Peña for Herrera’s death in April. The jury found him not guilty.
West said new ballistics evidence and witness testimony revealed in Peña’s second trial — including evidence both victims were shot with the same gun — contradicts Myra Barela’s testimony. West added that calls into question the validity of convictions the state secured against Peña and Burkheimer in the first trial.
“The evidence shows her version of events to be impossible, which seems likely to discredit her testimony that Peña started the fight,” West wrote in her motion for a new trial filed Friday.
“Although part of the significance of the evidence is the impeachment of Myra Barela — it goes to the heart of the case — what actually transpired during the interaction among Peña, Burkheimer, Myra Barela and the two decedents,” West wrote.
Peña told a 911 operator he and Burkheimer were attacked at the Barela residence by a group of men wielding a log, a tire iron and a firearm, which he said he wrestled away from his attacker and used to shoot one of them.
West’s 20-page motion highlights conflicting testimony, including some from a new witness, about how and where two guns connected to the case were found and questions a prosecution theory that Peña and Burkheimer beat each other up before police arrived to make it appear as if they had been attacked.
That theory is contradicted by new witness testimony, West said.
Asked following Peña’s acquittal in Herrera’s death last month to comment on West’s statement that the evidence didn’t match the testimony of the state’s star witness, District Attorney spokeswoman JoHanna Cox wrote in an email: “We disagree with the classification of testimony in the Peña matter. However, we will oppose any motions filed.”
Cox also wrote the District Attorney’s Office would file a response to West’s motion for a retrial.
“That is not due today, but I will be happy to send you a copy when it is filed,” she wrote.
Neither the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office nor Burkheimer’s attorney returned calls seeking comment.
It took police more than two hours to respond to the scene following Peña’s 911 call, according to a police affidavit, which West said provided plenty of time for the crime scene to be compromised by one of the numerous people on scene.