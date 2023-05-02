The Santa Fe Public Defender’s Office is seeking a third trial in a 2021 double-homicide case, contending new evidence contradicts the testimony of the prosecution’s key witness and suggests two people convicted of second-degree murder in the case may have acted in self-defense.

Filing the motion was one of the last things public defender Sydney West did before retiring last week. She said in a recent interview the case is among the oddest she’d handled in her 22-year tenure with the Public Defender’s Office.

Conflicting witness statements, a crime scene compromised by delayed law enforcement response and mishandled evidence contributed to the confusion about what happened in the case, West said.

