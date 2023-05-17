VC_front_country_RGB.jpg (copy)

The sun shines through the clouds at Valles Caldera National Preserve. The National Park Service is inviting people to give opinions about ideas being considered as part of a long-term Valles Caldera plan.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

The public will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed plan to manage and further develop Valles Caldera National Preserve. 

The National Park Service is inviting people to give opinions about preliminary ideas being considered as part of a long-term plan for Valles Caldera. The goal is to establish guidance for resource protection and visitor experiences at the park, as well as for future investments in the facilities, park officials said in a news release. 

The comment period will run through June 9. People who want to participate can attend open houses, online forums or submit written statements. 

