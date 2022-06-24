TAOS — A group of physicians, research scientists, academics and activists is laying the groundwork for state legislation that would allow psilocybin-containing mushrooms to be used for psychedelic-assisted therapy in a clinical setting.
Similar to ketamine, which is increasingly prescribed off-label in New Mexico and elsewhere for treatment of a range of behavioral health conditions, early studies demonstrate psilocybin may be beneficial for those suffering from depression, anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder and substance use disorders.
The movement is being led by a new advocacy group called the New Mexico Psychedelic Science Society, which plans to make its first presentation to legislators at an Interim Legislative Health and Human Services meeting tentatively scheduled July 12.
Several of the group's members have roots in the Taos health and wellness community.
Eric Buckley, a doctor of oriental medicine who has worked at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center in Santa Fe, and recently, at Taos Whole Health, is the Psychedelic Society's vice president.
"We've been asked to speak to the committee on two issues, behavioral health and what's called SUDS," Buckley said, referring to substance use disorder syndrome. "We are going to propose that we develop legislation for psychedelic therapies with psilocybin containing mushrooms."
Like ketamine, MDMA is also being studied — and employed — across the world as a treatment for psychological traumas. But Buckley said, "We're not necessarily seeking" a state-level regulatory framework that includes MDMA-assisted treatment, in part because the synthetic drug is expensive.
"We want this to be accessible to people of New Mexico. That's one of the biggest issues when it comes to mental health," Buckley said. "There's a lot of money being thrown around in the psychedelic therapy space for developing novel drugs by pharmaceutical companies, and it looks like in the next couple of years, there's going to be some type of synthesized psilocybin made available — and it's probably going to be expensive.
"We don't need that, all we need is psilocybin-containing mushrooms," Buckley said, adding that in medically underserved and largely rural New Mexico, there's a need for inexpensive, easily obtained treatment for behavioral health conditions.
The Psychedelic Science Society envisions a regulatory framework that would include standards for therapist training and a mandate for laboratory testing, similar to the state's recreational cannabis testing protocols, to ensure quality and safety.
Although psilocybin-containing mushrooms are still included in the federal list of prohibited Schedule 1 drugs, a couple of states and some municipalities across the country have decriminalized psilocybin mushrooms. In 2020, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure that established a program to administer psilocybin mushrooms in a therapeutic setting.
Buckley said the Psychedelic Science Society is not a decriminalization organization.
"We're specifically targeting psychedelic-assisted therapies," he said, adding psilocybin would be used as an adjunct to traditional talk-therapy.
"You do two introductory sessions, let's say, and then one or two substance-delivery sessions and then, most essential are the [post-delivery] integration sessions, where you process aloud with your trained therapist," Buckley said. "That's essential. If it weren't, taking a bunch of mushrooms and hanging out in the woods would be good enough. But this is a therapeutic model that relies on those integration sessions in order to get to those deeper issues that might be underlying something like post traumatic stress disorder."
Buckley noted he became interested in psychedelic-assisted therapy — there are currently at least six ketamine therapy programs at clinics in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Taos — while treating cancer patients.
"I got into this because psilocybin therapies are something that can bring a lot to a compassionate medical model for people who don't necessarily have options," he said. "Johns Hopkins University has done a lot of research showing the efficacious nature of utilizing psilocybin-based therapies for people with existential distress because of a terminal cancer diagnosis. There's also good studies showing it to be efficacious for major depressive disorder, substance use disorder, alcohol, cigarettes."
Kristin 'Gemma Ra'Star' DiFerdinando of Taos has been using psilocybin mushrooms on a regular basis for 20 years and doesn't believe a clinical setting is the appropriate venue for their consumption. She considers psilocybin mushrooms to be a sacrament and has been leading mushrooms ceremonies and educating folks about psilocybin's benefits for decades.
"I conduct journeys to be outside in the country away from the big lights, or in a sustainable earthen structure, or being by water or in water," she said.
Although DiFerdinando believes the point of consuming psychedelic mushrooms is to feel a greater connection to the planet and allow individuals and groups to learn about themselves within nature and the universe, the goals of the "journeys" she assists with aren't completely unlike those sought through the assisted therapies proposed by the Psychedelic Science Society.
"It’s hard for people to wake up from this world of negativity and toxicity," DiFerdinando said. "I have suffered from deep trauma in this life, as well as ancestral, and mushrooms give me hope for humanity. I would have died from trauma, self-infliction, depression, suicide, PTSD if I wouldn't of kept circling back to mushrooms throughout my life."
Dr. Lawrence Leemen is medical director of the Maternal Child and Reproductive Health Program, the University of New Mexico Hospital's Milagro Program for substance abuse in pregnancy, co-medical director for the hospital's Mother-Baby Unit and Intermediate Care Nursery, and teaches family and community medicine at the UNM School of Medicine.
Treating women for substance use disorders during and after pregnancy led him to develop an interest in psychedelic-assisted therapies.
"A lot of the nature of addiction, especially with the pregnant woman, goes back to trauma that's occurred; one form of more-severe trauma is what's known as PTSD," Leeman said. "And so I get interested in, well, is there a way that we can actually treat the trauma so that the women don't keep coming back pregnant and addicted each time? I help them get through the pregnancy with medication, but they still relapse."
UNM supported Leeman taking a sabbatical to study psychedelic-assisted therapy, during which time he earned a certificate from the California Institute of Integral Studies, one of the foremost institutions teaching psychedelic-assisted therapy. Most of Leeman's work is focused on MDMA-assisted therapy research, which he participated in as a therapist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
"Now I'm back here at UNM, and some of us are trying to set up programs and applying for grants and stuff to be able to use those medicines, particularly MDMA, psilocybin and ketamine in a medical context," Leeman said, adding organizations like the Psychedelic Science Society play an important role in expanding access to psychedelic-assisted treatment options through state or local legislation.
Psychedelic therapy in practice would be similar to ketamine therapy, Leeman said, which is typically done on an individual basis but for which group therapies are beginning to take place.
"There's something about addiction, you know. There's this quote out there that 'addiction is the opposite of connection,' and so doing it in a group therapy — like AA or group therapy — they would have integration together," Leeman said.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.